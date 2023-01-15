After battling on nearly even terms with the upstart Seattle Seahawks throughout the first half, the San Francisco 49ers asserted themselves in the second half and rolled to a 41-23 triumph in the Wild Card playoff game. The Niners got extra motivation from a disrespectful twist of Deebo Samuel’s leg by Seattle’s Johnathan Abram in the second quarter.

The Seahawks took a 17-16 lead into the locker room at halftime, but the Niners scored the first 25 points of the second half to seize control of the game before a late touchdown by the Seahawks. One of the touchdowns in the San Francisco run was a 74-yard TD pass from Brock Purdy to Samuel.

The play in question that motivated Samuel and his teammates came after Samuel’s 21-yard reception on 3rd-and-7 play. As the play concluded, Abram hung on to Samuel’s ankle and appeared to twist it as he stood up. Samuel pointed at Abram, hoping the officials would flag the defensive back. That did not happen and both teams exchanged shoves shortly thereafter while the fans booed Abram.

Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan explained how his team saw the play. “I think that pissed a lot of people off,” Shanahan said. “I think that pissed our team off and I think you could feel our team react to that.”

Deebo Samuel finished the game with 6 receptions for 133 yards and the touchdown. He also had 3 rushing attempts for 32 yards.

The Niners will host a divisional playoff game as a result of the victory. They will host the Minnesota Vikings if they are successful Sunday against the New York Giants. If New York wins the game, the Niners will play the winner of the Bucs-Cowboys Monday night game.