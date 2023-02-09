This February, a new Nintendo Direct has once again arrived. Just like any Nintendo Direct event, multiple Nintendo Titles have been announced and many Nintendo fans are once again hyped up about the upcoming titles and releases that Nintendo has in store.

For this Nintendo Direct, it was packed with a lot of sequels that fans have been desperately waiting for as well as a ton of old classic Nintendo games that are being ported over to the Nintendo Switch. With that said, let’s get into the news.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom



This new Zelda title was the last game to be revealed in the Nintendo Direct. However, because it has been 5 whole years since the last brand new Zelda game, fans were absolutely hyped about this. The last entry in the Zelda franchise, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was a critically acclaimed game that even went as far as to win Game of the Year. Since then, Nintendo has not released a follow up game to that game and fans have been clamoring for one. Thankfully, this Nintendo Direct gave the fans what they have been waiting for all this time.

With this much anticipation, it’s no surprise that it absolutely exploded when the Nintendo Direct showed off the trailer and revealed the title for this upcoming game. Aside from the trailer, they had also revealed the price for both the retail and collector’s edition for the game. This will be the first Nintendo Switch exclusive that will retail for $69.99 while the Collector’s edition will go for $129.99 and will include the physical version of the game, an artbook, a Steelbook case, an Iconart steel poster, and a set of four pin badges.

In addition to these announcements, they also announced a new Link amiibo which will give players access to material and weapons in the game. This will also give players an exclusive skin for Link’s paraglider.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is set to be released on May 12, 2023.

Metroid Prime Remastered



After years of speculation and rumors, this Nintendo Direct has finally lifted the box surrounding the Metroid Prime Remake. Needless to say, the Metroid Prime Remake definitely exists and is the real deal.

The Metroid Prime Remake is releasing on February 8 while physical copies of the game will be released on February 22.

Pikmin 4



The Nintendo Direct was kicked off with Pikmin 4. Considering that the last main entry into the Pikmin series, Pikmin 3, was released a little bit under 10 years ago, it is only right that a new Pikmin game is made.

The new Pikmin 4 features the same old adorable Pikmin that accompanies the player throughout the game. In addition to this, there will be new creatures that the player will encounter that can help the player out. With that said, there are a lot more in store when this game gets released.

Pikmin 4 will be released on July 21, 2023 and will be available on the Nintendo Switch.

Game Boy and Game Boy Advance Games



During this Nintendo Direct, Nintendo made a surprising announcement that various titles from the Game Boy and Game Boy Advance are heading towards the Nintendo Switch on February 8. These games can be played through the Nintendo Switch Online subscription while those that have the Expansion Pack will be able to have access to the Game Boy Advance Games.

The Game Boy games that will be immediately available are Tetris, Super Mario Land 2 – 6 Golden Coins, The Legend of Zelda, Link’s Awakening DX, Gargoyle’s Quest, Game & Watch Gallery 3, Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare, Metroid II – Return of Samus, Wario Land 3, and Kirby’s Dream Land.

The Game Boy Advance Games that will be available are The Legend of Zelda: Minish Cap, Super Mario Advance 4: Super Mario Bros. 3, Wario Ware, Inc.: Mega Microgame$, Kuru Kuru Kururin, Mario Kart: Super Circuit, and Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga.

These games are just part of the initial release and more games will be added later on. Some of the games to be added are The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons and Ages, Pokemon Trading Card Game, Kirby Tilt ‘n’ Tumble, Metroid Fusion, Kirby and the Amazing Mirror, Fire Emblem, F-Zero Maximum Velocity, and Golden Sun.

Advance Wars 1+2: Boot Camp Release Date

The release date for Advance Wars 1+2: Boot Camp has finally been revealed after several delays. Advance Wars 1+2: Boot Camp is releasing on April 21, 2023 on the Nintendo Switch.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 4 Announcement

The 4th wave of the Booster Course Pass from Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is being released in Spring 2023. This 4th wave contains a new race track, Yoshi’s Island, and a new racer, Birdo.

Splatoon 3 Expansion Pass Announcement

An expansion pass has been announced for Splatoon 3 and it looks like it is taking the Inklings back to Inkopolis from Splatoon 1. The Nintendo Direct also revealed that the Squid Sisters will be making a comeback with the first wave of DLCs. However, this isn’t the only DLC as more will be arriving with the expansion pass.

Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe

The February Nintendo Direct also gave fans anticipating the new Kirby Remake a brand new trailer. In addition to the brand new trailer they also released a demo for the remake as well as other details regarding the gameplay of the remake.

Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe releases on February 24 exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Expansion Pass Volume 3

The third volume of Xenoblade Chronicles 3’s Expansion Pass will be released this February 15. This upcoming volume will contain a new hero named Masha as well as new challenges in the Archsage’s Gauntlet that players can conquer. Volume 4 was also announced to arrive later this year with a brand new story being added with it.

Fire Emblem Engage DLCs

The brand new DLCs of Fire Emblem Engage will contain heroes from the past Fire Emblem games such as Hector, Soren, Camilla, Chrom, Robin, and Veronica. In addition to this, the DLCs will also have a brand new story called Fell Xenologue.

Disney Illusion Island

The Nintendo Direct also featured Disney Illusion Island which is a co-op platformer game featuring the main cast of Disney. The game has a unique artstyle and will also feature a Disney adventure from this cast.

Disney Illusion Island will be released on July 28, 2023 on the Nintendo Switch.

Sea of Stars

Sea of Stars is a brand new upcoming RPG on the Nintendo Switch and serves as a prequel to The Messenger. The demo for this game will be released on February 8 while the game itself will be released on the Nintendo Switch on August 29, 2023.

Octopath Traveler 2

The Nintendo Direct showed off the second game in the Octopath Traveler. This game was announced at a previous Nintendo Direct last 2022 and it is getting a demo on February 8 while the full game will come to the Nintendo Switch on February 24, 2023. Players will be able to transfer their save files from the demo to the full game once it has come out.

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon

They also showed off a trailer for the prequel game to the Bayonetta series, Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon. This game will give the players some background information on who Bayonetta was before she became Bayonetta.

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon will be released on the Nintendo Switch on March 17, 2023.

Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania

The brand new DLC of Dead Cells features an invasion from the world of Castlvania. This DLC will feature a lot of the gameplay aspects of Castlvania so fans are sure to enjoy it. The Nintendo Direct gave a first look at it with a brand new trailer.

Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania will release on March 6, 2023.

Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection

The Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection features the first 3 games from the Etrian Odyssey series. This collection of games are coming to the Nintendo Switch as well as Steam on June 1, 2023. This release will also feature brand new illustrations of the characters.

Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster

The February Nintendo Direct also announced Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster which is coming to the Nintendo Switch. No release date has been given as of the moment.

TRON: Identity

The release date for the brand new puzzle-adventure game based on a movie franchise is finally getting its release date. TRON: Identity will be released on the Nintendo Switch on April 2023.

Professor Layton and The New World of Steam

The Nintendo Direct also revealed a brand new Professor Layton that will have him traverse and solve mysteries in The New World of Steam. No further details were given aside from a trailer and its existence.

Samba de Amigo: Party Central

A new rhythm game was also announced to come to the Nintendo Switch pretty soon. Samba de Amigo: Party Central is a brand new rhythm game that will have players dancing around the world. The game is set to be released in Summer 2023.

Harmony: The Fall of Reverie

A brand new game from the creators of Life is Strange is coming to the Nintendo Switch. Harmony: The Fall of Reverie is a narrative game that features the iconic narrative choices and challenges that these developers have been known for.

Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time

This Nintendo Direct also featured a brand new game that has a similar theme to Animal Crossing. Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time is a brand new life-sim game that lets players build up an island while also featuring a unique time travel mechanic. The game is bound to release some time later in 2023.

We Love Katamari REROLL + Royal Reverie

The original We Love Katamari from 2005 is finally getting a remake after all this time. Aside from a graphical upgrade, the remaster will feature new content as well as new challenges that the players can go through.

Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective

Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective is a murder mystery game coming to the Nintendo Switch. Originally released in 2010, this game was Japan exclusive. Now, Nintendo is bringing it to the global market with a graphical upgrade. Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective is going to be released this Summer 2023.

Omega Strikers

The Nintendo Direct also featured a brand new Free-to-Play online multiplayer game. Omega Strikers is a game based on air-hockey and features fast pace gameplay as well as different multiplayer features. This game will be released on the Nintendo Switch on April 27, 2023.

Fashion Dreamer

Fashion Dreamer lets players become a fashion influencer and show off their work. The game has a lot of fashion options that the players can use to express their creativity. The game is bound to release some time in 2023.

DECAPOLICE

DECAPOLICE is a brand new game from the creators of Professor Layton. Just like their previous games, it is a mystery game where the players must solve mysteries and explore the world. This game will be released some time in 2023.

Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE

The Nintendo Direct for this month of February also gave a glimpse into Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE with a brand new trailer. This game comes from the developers of the Danganronpa series of games so it is sure to have the same level of mystery and intrigue as those games.

Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE will be released on the Nintendo Switch on June 30.