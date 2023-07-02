NJ NY Gotham and Angel City lock horns in the National Women's Soccer League! Catch the NWSL odds series here, featuring our NJ NY Gotham-Angel City prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

The Goths (6-3-4) are placed fifth in the league, putting themselves in a spot for the first-round playoff position. The New Jersey-New York team secured a 2-1 victory over Chicago Red Stars last time and will be building on this victory.

The Angels (3-4-6) have the penultimate position among 12 teams in the NWSL, eight points behind today's hosts. Angel City is looking to extend their three-game unbeaten run, which includes the 2-1 victory over San Diego Wave last timeout.

Here are the NJ NY Gotham-Angel City soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NWSL Odds: NJ NY Gotham-Angel City Odds

NJ NY Gotham FC: +115

Angel City FC: +200

Draw: +270

Over 2.5 Goals: -112

Under 2.5 Goals: -116

How to Watch NJ NY Gotham vs. Angel City

TV: Bally Sports SoCal, MSG, DAZN

Stream: Paramount+, NWSLsoccer.com, YouTube

Time: 5:30 PM ET / 2:30 PM PT

Why NJ NY Gotham Can Beat Angel City

The Bats are hoping to retain their spot in the standings. The New Jersey-based team is fifth among 12 teams in the National Women's Soccer League. They have earned 21 points from 13 games. Gotham is placed behind North Carolina Courage, Portland Thorns, Reign FC, and Washington Spirit.

In their previous match, Gotham secured a 2-1 victory over the Chicago Red Stars. The Goths did well in the Red Bull Arena. They registered 59% ball possession, 15 total shots, six corner kicks, and six shots on target. Lynn Williams and Alexandra Long scored for the Goths, with Nealy Martin getting the assist to Williams. Cari Roccaro scored for Chicago to prevent Abby Smith from getting a clean sheet.

In the upcoming match, NJ/NY Gotham FC will be considered a mid-table team in the championship. With a more consistent performance, their results could have been even better. On average, they score 1.2 goals per game and concede one goal per game. It is expected that the club will strive to improve their results in the future. As a team, the squad has made 15 goals, eight assists, and three clean sheets. The team averages 13.9 total shots, 11.4 successful dribbles, 5.0 corner kicks, 19.4 tackles, 9.9 interceptions, and 16.3 clearances.

While the hosts are the favorites, they are not invincible. Gotham FC has shown inconsistency, losing 10 of their last 15 home games. Currently, Gotham has a 2-1-2 home record, getting seven points, scoring three goals, and giving up four.

The team will need to address any injury concerns and strengthen their defense, as they have conceded three or more goals in six of their last 19 home matches. These factors could significantly impact the outcome of the game.

Gotham will face challenges without Lynn Williams in their starting lineup, as she has been responsible for seven of the team's 16 goals this season. Williams is on international duty as she prepares for the Women's World Cup, and the same is true for Bruninha, Sinead Farrelly, Ifeoma Onumonu, Kristie Mewis, and Kelley O’Hara. Imani Dorsey, Sabrina Flores, Taylor Smith, Taryn Torres, and Kristen Edmonds are also absent with injuries.

In the absence of Williams, Carli Lloyd, Jenna Nighswonger, Svava Ros Gudmundsdottir, and Evelyne Viens will need to step up in the scoring department. Alexandra Long, Margaret Purce, Nealy Martin, and Delanie Sheehan are also looking to make an impact.

Why Angel City Can Beat NJ NY Gotham

The visitors will approach this match with determination despite being underestimated by many. Angel City is ranked 11th in the NWSL. They need to overtake San Diego, Houston, Louisville, Orlando, and Kansas City to at least get a playoff qualification spot.

Angel City FC has emerged victorious in two of their last three outings. In their game against San Diego Wave in the NWSL Challenge Cup, goals were made by Madison Hammond and Clarisse Le Bihan in the first half. Danielle Colaprico managed to get a goal in the 63rd minute but it was not enough.

While it would be quite a surprise, they might just be a potential surprise package in this particular game. Teams positioned in the middle of the standings in any championship, such as Angel City FC (W), often display inconsistent performances. With an average of 1.2 goals scored per game and 1.7 goals conceded, it becomes challenging to anticipate better outcomes from the team.

However, by maintaining focus and giving their best effort, they can hope to compete for a victory in this upcoming match. Angel City will have less time to rest after participating in a midweek Challenge Cup match against their rivals, but their recent win and three-game unbeaten run is a significant boost to their momentum. The Angels have a 2-2-2 away record in six games played on the road, scoring nine goals while conceding 11.

Simone Charley, Merritt Mathias, and Christen Press will be absent from the Angel City squad, while Julie Ertz, Alyssa Thompson, and Ali Riley will be on international duty. Claire Emslie will be expected to lead the squad in scoring, as she has three goals and three assist this season. Mary Alice Vignola and Katlyn Johnson will also help in scoring while Jun Endo, Clarisse Le Bihan, Savannah McCaskill, Scarlett Camberos, and Dani Weatherholt will provide assists.

Final NJ NY Gotham-Angel City Prediction & Pick

The Goths will be eager to defend their home territory. However, their poor performance at the Red Bull Arena might see them give away this game to the Angels.

Final NJ NY Gotham-Angel City Prediction & Pick: Angel City FC (+200), Over 2.5 goals (-112)