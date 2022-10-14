NLDS Odds: Dodgers vs. Padres Game 3 prediction, odds and pick – 10/14/2022

Game 3 of the NLDS is now in San Diego as the series is all tied up at one. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Dodgers-Padres prediction and pick.

The San Diego Padres did their job and took home-field advantage away from the Los Angeles Dodgers. It’s now a tied series as the next two games are held at Petco Park. This is familiar territory for the Dodgers as they face the Friars down in The Gaslamp around 9-10 times a season.

Game 2 of the series was a thriller and even so that a goose wanted to watch from the second-base grass. Nick Martinez and the Padres’ bullpen got out of tough jams are really silenced the Dodgers’ bats. Josh Hader finished off the game in the ninth with a two-run cushion. Game 3 will likely be another close battle between these two rivals and it’s one you won’t want to miss.

Here are the Dodgers-Padres Game 3 MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NLDS Odds: Dodgers-Padres Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+140)

San Diego Padres: +1.5 (-170)

Over: 7.5 (+102)

Under: 7.5 (-124)

Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread

Starting for the Dodgers is right-hander Tony Gonsolin. Before his injury, Gonsolin pitched lights out and was having a phenomenal season. He went (16-1) with a 2.14 ERA and 0.87 WHIP in 130.1 innings. Gonsolin pitched against the Padres twice this season and dominated them both times. In 12.2 innings, he allowed just seven hits and one run. It’s unclear how long his leash will be as this is the first time he has pitched since Oct. 3 when he pitched just two innings. The hope is that he can go at least 4-5 innings to give the bullpen some extra rest.

The bullpen has been taxed so far in two games as they have needed to come into the game earlier than expected. If Gonsolin does have a short leash then expect someone to try and eat innings like Andrew Heaney or Dustin May.

Two of the Dodgers’ top hitters Trea Turner and Freddie Freeman both hit solo home runs early in the game. Max Muncy also smashed one as they desperately need him to play like he did Wednesday night with two extra-base hits. He didn’t have the greatest season, however, has shown to hit the ball well against the Padres. We all know Turner, Freeman, and Mookie Betts will show up. It’s about the rest of the lineup and how well they will hit against a gritty Padres pitching staff.

Why The Padres Could Cover The Spread

Toeing the slab for the Padres is left-hander Blake Snell. Tampa Bay Rays fans certainly know there is just something about Blake Snell facing the Dodgers. That dramatic storyline continues Friday night as he will face the Dodgers in the postseason for the first time since being removed early in the 2020 World Series.

You know Snell is going to bring his stuff. The southpaw is pitching far better over the last two months than he did during the season. However, his start against the Mets in the NL Wild Card was short as he walked six batters and allowed two runs that led to him being removed in the 4th inning. On the brighter side, Snell pitched five clean innings against the Dodgers back on Sept. 27 where he allowed just one hit. It’s hard to tell which Snell you are going to get, but manager Bob Melvin has confidence in him to go out there Friday night.

If you have paid any sort of attention to the Padres since the Juan Soto deal, then you know it has yet to really break out. The Padres haven’t really seen that superstar ability from him besides his talented ways of drawing a walk. He needs to make a statement in this series as this is the exact reason why the Padres brought him here. Manny Machado is ballin’ out and proved it with his second postseason homer off of Clayton Kershaw. His first was against Max Scherzer, so you know the NL MVP candidate is locked in. The Friars need Soto and the rest of the lineup to lighten the load off of Machado’s back for this game.

Final Dodgers-Padres Game 3 Prediction & Pick

This game should be a close one again and I think taking the Padres to cover this spread is the right call to make.

Final Dodgers-Padres Game 3 Prediction & Pick: Padres +1.5 (-170)