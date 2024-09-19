Olympic gold medalist Noah Lyles is hinting at a potential race against Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Hill, known as “Cheetah” for his blazing speed on the football field, confidently stated that he could outrun reigning 100m Olympic champion Noah Lyles in a race. Hill made the claim shortly after Lyles secured gold at the Paris Games.

Hill confidently stated, “I would beat Noah Lyles,” adding, “I wouldn’t beat him by a lot. But I would beat Noah Lyles.”

After Hill’s challenge, Lyles appeared on Shannon Sharpe’s Nightcap Show, where he remarked that Hill was “just chasing clout,” even joking that he had forgotten Hill’s name.

The exchange between Lyles and Hill quickly escalated, and now Lyles hints that the ongoing banter is nearing its inevitable conclusion—a head-to-head race.

Noah Lyles confirming that there are talks for a race against Tyreek Hill

During an appearance on SportsCenter, Noah Lyles revealed to ESPN's Stan Verrett that discussions are underway with Tyreek Hill's camp about a possible showdown between the two speedsters. Lyles hinted at the excitement of a potential race between two of the fastest athletes in the country.

“Look man, you got to be serious,” said the Olympic gold medalist.

“Everyone want to jump up to the top…everybody wants to race the fastest man. I didn’t grab this title because it’s easy or I went the easy route.“

Lyles pointed out that Hill likely wouldn't be able to handle a full 100-meter race but floated the idea of a 60-yard sprint instead. When Verrett pressed him for confirmation on the 60-yard race, Lyles simply responded, “we're in talks.”

But the Olympic gold medalist also decided to put aside the talk of a head-to-head race after the incident Tyreek Hill faced with Miami-Dade police on September 8. Hill was handcuffed and detained following a traffic stop, which later resulted in the officer being placed on administrative duty due to the way the situation was handled.

Lyles emphasized that Hill's detainment incident holds far greater importance than their potential race.

“I mean, two scenarios are different, you know, one has to do with being a human right(on criticizing Hill's controversial arrest), and the other one has to do with sports. But, yeah, I mean, nobody should have to go through what you know, he went through, no matter the circumstances. You know. You know, we're all human beings, and we should be treated as such.”

Tale of the tape between Hill and Lyles

At the 2024 Paris Games, Lyles clinched two medals, including gold in the men’s 100 meters. He narrowly defeated Jamaica's Kishane Thompson, finishing in 9.784 seconds to Thompson’s 9.789, and became the first American to win the 100 meters gold since Justin Gatlin in 2004.

Hill previously competed in track for the U.S. at the 2012 World Junior Championships, where he earned gold with the men’s 4×100-meter relay team and bronze in the 200 meters.

The Dolphins star wide receiver last competed in the 60 meters at the 2023 USA Track and Field Masters Indoor Championships, where he tied for 213th place in the 25-29 age division with a time of 6.70 seconds.

A race between Lyles and Hill would definitely attract significant attention and viewership. If the two athletes do agree to compete, it will likely have to wait until next spring, as the Dolphins would almost certainly not permit Hill to participate in a non-football event during the NFL season.