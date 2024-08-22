The shifting parameters for a race between Olympic gold medalist Noah Lyles and Miami Dolphins wide receiver and clout chaser Tyreek Hill received another update. Some outfits, props, and distance changes were proposed to Lyles while the reigning World's Fastest Man was a guest on The Dan Patrick Show.

Patrick suggested, “We have a plan for you versus Tyreek Hill. How about you both wear football uniforms?”

“Sounds a little too gimmicky for me. He's the one that challenged me,” Lyles replied.

That's true. Last week, Hill laid down the gauntlet with a tweet.

With all the theatrics in full swing, Patrick understands the assignment, as he explained to Lyles.

“This is for TV, Noah; I’m going to produce this. Maybe that or you both hold a football and race. Because see, 60 meters, I know why he wants to do 50 yards, because even if he loses, it’ll be close. But 100 meters, there’s no interest in that. You have everything to lose, but would you still [race] with Tyreek Hill?”

Should the Dolphins allow Tyreek Hill to race Noah Lyles?

It's a long four years until the next Olympics–50 yards, 60 meters–Lyles should enjoy the spotlight while he can. NFL players are known for short careers, and the same can be said for sprinters. The dominant ones can last an Olympics or two. Unfortunately, Lyles will be 31 by the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. He's not a lock to make Team USA at that time.

Speaking of age, Hill isn't far off. Speed doesn't last forever, and the 30-yard-old Dolphins' receiver should have his fun while he can. But this is old hat. Tyreek Hill pulled the same stunt in trying to race Usain Bolt back in 2021. That race never came to fruition.

Lyles spoke his piece to Hill, the Dolphins, and everyone in between in response to Patrick.

“Look, he challenged me, so that means he wants the crown of the fastest man, so you have to race the race that gives you the crown. There might be leeway for adjustments, but if you think we’re running anything that has yards in it, you're sorely mistaken, but we could definitely have conversations. But you’re right; this is for entertainment, but we won't be running with pads on. I don’t have a problem laying down a track in the middle of a football stadium.”

There is nothing wrong with Lyles standing his ground and setting boundaries. Hill may be the fastest man on the Dolphins, but it's all for fun in an exhibition.