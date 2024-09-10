Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill told CNN he remains shocked after police detained him on Sunday while he was driving to Hard Rock Stadium for the NFL season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In their initial interview after the release of police body camera footage, Hill and his attorney discussed the incident with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins. Hill admitted he was still trying to come to terms with what happened. The footage depicts police removing Hill from his car and repeatedly forcing him to the ground following a traffic stop.

Tyreek Hill still in shock after arrest

“I was shocked. It was crazy because it all happened so fast. Like for me, it just all happened so fast and I really couldn’t like gather everything that was happening,” said Hill in his appearance in “The Source.”

“I wasn’t moving fast because you know I got injuries, I got things that I go through. I play a physical sport, I’ve been doing this for a moment now man so I’m dealing with some stuff, so I guess the officers they felt like I wasn’t doing it on their timing. I was doing it but I’m still kind of shell shocked from it. I’m embarrassed.” he continued.

Body cam footage released in relation to Hill's run-in with the police

CNN is examining video footage from the traffic stop involving Hill. One clip captures the moment when an officer first approaches Hill’s sports car, knocking on the driver’s side window after signaling him to pull over near the Dolphins’ stadium. Hill rolls down his window and responds, “Hey, don’t knock on my window like that.”

The officer questions Hill about not wearing a seatbelt. Hill does not respond and keeps repeating, “Don’t knock on my window like that.” The officer then inquires why Hill had his window up and explains that he had to knock to get Hill's attention.

“Give me my ticket, bro so I can go, I’m going to be late. Do what you got to do,” Hill says in the bodycam footage.

The officer instructs Hill to keep his window down and knocks again, but Hill seems unresponsive. When the officer knocks a third time and repeats the request, Hill lowers his window slightly and replies, “Don’t tell me what to do.”

The officer threatens to remove Hill if he doesn’t keep the window down, then orders him out. Another officer opens the car door and starts pulling Hill out, saying, “Get out!” Hill replies, “I’m getting out.”

Two officers push Hill to the ground while a third stands over him. Hill repeatedly says, “I’m getting arrested.” One officer restraining him says, “When we tell you to do something, you do it. You understand? You understand? Not what you want, but what we tell you. You’re a little f**cking confused.”

Miami Police defending their officers' actions towards the Dolphins star

On Monday, the South Florida Police Benevolent Association defended the officers' actions, noting that Hill was never arrested. The association stated that Hill's lack of cooperation led to the officers taking measures to ensure their own safety.

Hill refuted the police union's version of events, claiming he had provided his identification but was reluctant to keep his window down with fans passing by on their way to the game.

Hill, who has had leg injuries and recent knee surgery, told the police during the stop that he struggles to get out of the car quickly. He mentioned to Collins that this difficulty might have been misinterpreted by the officers as insubordination.

“I was fixing to get out my car because they told me to get out. I was getting out my car, but the way that my car is made, there’s like a dip inside my McLaren,” said Tyreek Hill.

Tyreek Hill seeing the good in the bad

The Dolphins star recalled that a few of his teammates arrived to help calm the situation. “When I saw Jonnu and Calais pull up … I didn’t feel alone anymore,” Hill said.

Hill scored an 80-yard touchdown in Miami’s 20-17 win over the Jaguars on Sunday. For his celebration, the Dolphins superstar placed his arms behind his back with his wrists together, likely referencing his earlier run-in with the police.

“You got to learn how to laugh and have a good time,” Hill said about his celebration. “Man, whenever people think you’re … having a bad situation or having a low moment, I always try to find the good in every situation. That’s one way I’m able to stay so strong minded as a young male, well as a young Black male.”