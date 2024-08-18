In the latest episode of his ongoing spat with the NBA, American sprinter Noah Lyles made waves once again, this time with a surprising – and some would say – disrespectful admission against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.

During an appearance on the Nightcap Show, Lyles was asked by Shannon Sharpe if Nikola Jokic, the Denver Nuggets' superstar and three-time NBA MVP, was one of the best players in the world. Lyles' response? “Imma be honest, I don’t know who that is.”

This comment has quickly gone viral, with many sports fans and commentators interpreting it as yet another example of Lyles' apparent disdain for the NBA. For a professional athlete, particularly one who represents the United States on the global stage, to claim ignorance of Jokic—a player widely regarded as one of the best in the world—has struck many as not just surprising but also disrespectful.

Lyles has been embroiled in a controversy with the NBA ever since his remarks at the 2023 World Athletics Championships, where he criticized the practice of calling NBA champions “world champions.” His assertion that NBA teams only compete against other American teams (with the exception of one Canadian team) led to a flurry of backlash from NBA players and fans alike.

Now, with this latest comment about Jokic, some are wondering if Lyles' animosity towards the NBA runs deeper than previously thought.

It's difficult to believe that a professional athlete like Lyles, who is immersed in the world of sports, could genuinely be unaware of Nikola Jokic's achievements.

Jokic is not just a star; he is a 3x NBA MVP and an NBA Finals MVP, having led the Denver Nuggets to their first-ever championship in 2023. His dominance on the court, combined with his humble off-court persona, has made him a global icon, especially in the basketball world. Lyles' claim of ignorance is seen by many as either a poorly executed attempt at trolling or a deliberate slight against the NBA.

Fan reactions: is Lyles trolling Jokic and the Nuggets?

The backlash from fans has been swift and fierce. Many see Lyles' comment as nothing more than “rage bait”—a deliberate attempt to provoke and keep the controversy alive.

One Twitter user, @icecoldfootball, pointed out, “He’s on a heater of trolling rn,” suggesting that Lyles is fully aware of what he's doing and is merely trying to keep the spotlight on himself.

Others, however, are less amused. @DrewThomas1985 tweeted, “Quit giving this bozo airtime,” reflecting the sentiment of many who believe that Lyles is simply seeking attention at the expense of serious sports discourse.

Another user, @SSDTVNETWORK, called for everyone to “Gotta start ignoring folks like Noah,” indicating that this latest incident might have been the final straw for some fans.

This is not the first time Lyles has been accused of disrespecting the NBA, and if his recent comments are any indication, it likely won't be the last. His continued dismissive attitude towards one of the world's premier sports leagues and its players, particularly a global superstar like Jokic, has left many questioning his motives.