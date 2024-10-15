Noah Lyles is soon to be a married man. The Olympic gold medalist announced his engagement to his Olympian girlfriend Junelle Bromfield on Instagram on Sunday (Oct. 13).

“To My Future Wife,” Lyles captioned the Instagram Reel which was soundtracked to Snoh Aalegra's “Do 4 Love.”

“I Will Love You Forever 💍,” he wrote continued. The video showed him aand Bromfield holding hands into an outside space that was decorated with flowers, candles and rose petals. As they walked into the backyard, family and friends had their phones out ready to capture the moment as they stood on the side. Lyles walks Bromfield in front of a large heart display which in front reads, “Will you marry me?”

Lyles gets down on one knee after briefly speaking to Bromfield and puts the ring on her finger. He then kisses her as the camera pans to the family and friends to the side applauding in an uproar.

In another post, Lyles shares photos from the special night with Bromfield posing with her girls as she shows off her ring, Lyles standing with a group of friends, and another photo of everyone toasting with some champagne.

Bromfield shared a throwback conversation of her and Lyles with the gold medalist jokingly writing, “watch us get married after track (laughing face emoji).

“We were long distance best-friends . Didn’t think we would ever get to really hang out until we were done with track but just look at US,” Bromfield posted alongside the text message exchange and video from their proposal.

What Noah Lyles Loves About Girlfriend Junelle Bromfield

Lyles and Bromfield have been dating for two years prior to their engagement. The pair met in 2017 and decided to remain friends after a failed first date. In 2022, they decided to give romance a shot once again and are now in it for the long haul.

Lyles seemingly foreshadowed his proposal in June where he spoke about the future with Bromfield.

“We’re going to grow old together, and it’s going to be forever,” Lyles said on the Fast Lane Lifestyle podcast.

Lyles is known for his showman personality but he is more than what he shows the cameras which is what Bromfield loves he claims.

“Something that she says that truly makes me fall in love with her every time is, ‘I don't really look at his personality on the track.’ That's not the guy that she says she likes,” he told PEOPLE of Bromfield.

“Every time she says that, I think I fall more in love with her because eventually I'm not going to be a track and field runner. And if she got caught up in that personality, I think I would be a little sad because it is just for the track,” he continues. “That's the energy that I give there but that's not the energy that I give when I'm home, when we're on dates, when we’re inspiring others.”