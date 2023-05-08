Anthony Riccobono has been a sports reporter for over a decade. He primarily covers the NFL, MLB and NBA.

Six starts into his tenure with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Noah Syndergaard has been one of MLB’s worst starting pitchers. Going 1-3 with a 6.32 ERA, the Dodgers’ right-hander has a theory regarding his early-season struggles.

Noah Syndergaard believes he’s subconsciously holding back when he’s on the mound because of what the Dodgers’ pitcher described as a “traumatizing” elbow injury from three years ago. Syndergaard was forced to undergo Tommy John surgery in 2020. Syndergaard told the Los Angeles Times that he thinks he’s “still throwing at 80-90%,” even though it isn’t his intention.

“I try to throw it as hard as I used to,” Syndergaard told the LA Times. “It just doesn’t come out the same.”

Syndergaard’s throwing his fastball at an average of 92 miles per hour. Four years ago, his fastball had an average velocity of 97.4 mph.

In an effort to overcome this subconscious barrier, Syndergaard has been undergoing hypnosis in the Dodgers’ clubhouse. The 30-year-old is exhausting every avenue in hopes of regaining his All-Star form.

“I’ll try just about any resource I have,” Syndergaard said. “Just to snap out of it.”

Syndergaard only made two more starts after Tommy John surgery with the New York Mets before joining the Los Angeles Angels in free agency for the 2022 season. In 121 games with the Mets, Syndergaard had a 3.32 ERA and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings. After posting a 3.94 ERA with the Angels and Philadelphia Phillies last season, Syndergaard could be pitching his way out of the Dodgers’ rotation.

The Dodgers are giving Syndergaard eight days between starts before he takes the mound Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers.

“He has really given himself to us as far as being open to getting better,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “So for me, it’s day to day, but I’m expecting him to pitch well for the rest of the season.”

The Dodgers signed Syndergaard to a one-year, $13 million contract in the offseason.