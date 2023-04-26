Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Los Angeles Dodgers SP Noah Syndergaard has endured a difficult start to the 2023 season. The veteran right-hander had another rough outing on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering seven earned runs over four innings pitched while striking out only two hitters. His season ERA now stands at a lackluster 6.58 mark, per Fabian Ardaya.

Syndergaard said prior to the season that he wants to throw 100 MPH once again, similar to how he used to during his time with the New York Mets. However, Syndergaard has consistently sat in the low 90’s with his fastball. Between his velocity decline and inability to consisnelty dodge barrels, it has been tough sailing for Syndergaard so far with Los Angeles.

It does need to be remembered that we are still in April. Noah Syndergaard could easily turn things around soon. Right now, it is clear that he simply doesn’t have his best stuff. One has to wonder if the Dodgers will consider skipping him in the rotation to give him a break. Tony Gonsolin is set to return from the injured list on Wednesday, so giving Syndergaard extra rest may be a formidable solution.

The Dodgers currently trail the Pirates 7-5 in the 6th inning on the road. Perhaps the offense will bail Syndergaard out, as he left with LA trailing 7-2. It will be interesting to see if the Dodgers decide to change things up with Syndergaard following yet another forgettable performance.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on the Dodgers as they are made available.