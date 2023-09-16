The fallout continues for Alex Rodriguez following the revelation that he named Major League players whom he said were using steroids during a 2014 meeting with federal investigators. Rodriguez allegedly named Manny Ramirez, Ryan Braun and an unnamed All-Star player as those who used banned substances, per ESPN.

As a result of his identification of other players who used steroids, Rodriguez saw his suspension for steroid use reduced from 211 games to 162 games.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Former Yankees pitcher David Wells blasted Rodriguez for the move, saying that naming other players was as bad as taking steroids in the first place.

“That’s not good. That will come back to bite you in the a– tenfold,” Wells said, via Sports Illustrated. “Nobody likes a rat. You always lie your way out of everything until you get caught and then you got to come clean.”

Alex Rodriguez had been embroiled in Biogenesis scandal at the time, and he admitted to the Drug Enforcement Administration in 2014 that he was using steroids. Rodriguez paid $12,000 per month for the drugs to Biogenesis director Tony Bosch.

Federal investigators granted Rodriguez immunity from legal punishment if he named other users. This revelation is bound to have even further ramifications on Rodriguez's relationship with his former teammates and competitors.

Rodriguez and Wells both played for the Yankees, but never at the same time. They were never teammates.

Wells joked that if he had taken steroids, he might have had a more effective pitching career. “I wish I would’ve done the steroids now,” he said. “I would have had a better body, and who knows what the hell would have happened.”