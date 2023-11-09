Norfolk State was engaged in a defensive battle with Drexel University that ended with an epic game-winning three-pointer.

Freshman Anjanae Richardson called game as she hit a game-winning three-pointer to give Norfolk State a resounding 51-49 upset win over Drexel University. The newly arrived Spartan player delivered an exceptional performance, contributing 14 points and sinking 3 three-pointers after coming off the bench.

Spartan Crystal White kicked off the game sinking a three-pointer on the first possession of the night. Drexel quickly responded with a three-pointer from Brook Mullin.

In the early moments of the second quarter, Da'Naijah Williams widened NSU's lead to five points with a skillful driving layup. However, the Dragons swiftly reversed the situation by scoring three consecutive baskets. Skye Robinson intervened, temporarily stopping Drexel's momentum with a precise hook shot in the paint. Nevertheless, a late 3-pointer enabled Drexel to reclaim a three-point advantage.

Da'Naijah Williams increased NSU's cushion to five with a driving layup early in the second quarter, but three consecutive baskets from the Dragons flipped the script. Skye Robinson slowed down the Drexel run with a hook shot in the paint, but a late 3-pointer gave DU a three-point advantage at the break.

During the third quarter, Norfolk State's veterans stepped up to get the Spartans back into the game. Kierra Wheeler swiftly sank two consecutive jump shots, followed by layups from Williams and Niya Fields, propelling the Spartans back into the lead.

Wheeler maintained control in the paint, scoring two impressive inside shots and ultimately contributing 15 points to the game. Grace O'Neal from Drexel showcased her shooting prowess with consecutive 3-pointers, momentarily giving the Dragons an edge. However, just before the quarter ended, Richardson swiftly cut through the lane, scoring another basket to give the Spartans momentum. As the final period began, Drexel held a slim 38-37 lead.

Momo Laclair and Makoye Diawara traded layups to start the fourth quarter, but the Dragons took a four-point lead with an and-one score. Diawara responded with a three-point play of her own, bringing NSU within one.

Da'Brya Clark propelled NSU into the lead with three clutch free throws towards the end, but Drexel managed to regain the advantage with multiple trips to the free-throw line.

In a nail-biting final minute, Richardson stepped up and scored in the paint, knotting the game at 47-47. Drexel swiftly countered with a driving layup from Amaris Baker, prompting a Norfolk State timeout with less than 30 seconds remaining.

In the key play of the game Fields, facing a double team, found Richardson open at the top of the key. Richardson put the ball up and nailed the game-winning three that put the Spartans up 51-49. However, Drexel had time to answer.

Williams then came up with a game-changing play, tying up Mullin for a held ball and forcing a turnover for Drexel. Richardson was subsequently fouled and went to the line, sinking one of two free throws with six seconds left on the clock. Despite their efforts, the Dragons failed to get off a shot in the closing seconds.

The resounding win was Norfolk's first victory over the program in two tries. The teams met in the 2022 Women's WNIT Tournament but the Dragons prevailed 54-47.

Norfolk State, fresh of two out-of-conference victories over William & Mary and Drexel, plays Radford University on Sunday at 2 PM EST.