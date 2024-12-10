ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Baylor winds down their non-conference schedule as they face Norfolk State. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Norfolk State-Baylor prediction and pick.

Norfolk State comes into the game at 6-4 on the year. They opened up with three straight wins, before losing three of four. They would then win two games, but last time out struggled with Hofstra. Norfolk State would fall to Hofstra 80-67. Meanwhile, Baylor is 6-3 on the year. They opened up the season with a loss to Gonzaga before four straight wins, including wins over Arkansas and St. John's. They would then fall to Tennessee before a win over New Orleans. Baylor then faced off with UConn, falling 76-72. Last time out, they rebounded to be Abilene Christian 88-57.

Baylor has faced Norfolk State four times in their history. They have won all four games by an average of 30.5 points per game.

Here are the Norfolk State-Baylor College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Norfolk State-Baylor Odds

Norfolk State: +25.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +3000

Baylor: -25.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -10000

Over: 142.5 (-110)

Under: 142.5 (-110)

How to Watch Norfolk State vs. Baylor

Time: 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why Norfolk State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Norfolk State is ranked 165th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 146th in offensive efficiency and 215th in defensive efficiency on the year. They have been stronger on the defensive end of the court in many areas. They are 159th in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 96th in opponent shooting percentage. They also do a great job at limiting opponent shots. They are 84th in the nation in opponent field goal attempts while sitting 59th in opponent field goals made.

Brian Moore Jr. has led the way for Norfolk State. He is scoring 20 points per game this year while adding .2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.6 steals per game this year. He is joined in the backcourt by Christian Ings. Ings leads the team in assists this year, having 4.2 assists per game this year. He is also scoring 13.3 points per game while adding 2.3 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game this year. Finally, Sin'Cere McMahon scored 6.8 points per game this year, while adding 1.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

In the frontcourt, Jalen Myers has been solid. He is scoring 12.1 points per game this year while adding 4.5 rebounds per game this year. Meanwhile, Jaylani Darden leads the team in rebounds this year. He is averaging 4.6 rebounds per game, while also adding 5.6 points per game this year. Finally, Kuluel Mading is adding 5.6 points per game while adding 3.6 rebounds per game this year.

Why Baylor Will Cover The Spread/Win

Baylor is ranked 17th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are seventh in offensive efficiency and 76th in defensive efficiency on the year. Baylor has been solid on offense this year. They are 26th in the nation in points per game, while sitting 33rd in assists per game. Further, they are 25th in field goal attempts per game while also sitting 40th in effective field goal percentage.

Norchad Omier has led the way for Baylor this year. He is scoring 15.6 points per game, while also leading the team in rebounds this year. Omier has 9.6 rebounds per game, plus he adds 1.9 assists and 1.1 steals per game. He is joined in the frontcourt by Josh Ojianwuna. Ojianwuna is scoring 6.3 points per game but adds 6.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game.

In the backcourt, Jeremy Roach leads the way. Roach is scoring 12.8 points per game while adding 4.1 assists per game. Further, he adds 1.9 rebounds per game. Still, he has missed time recently with an injury. He is joined by Jayden Nunn. Nunn is scoring 12.9 points per game this year, while also adding 3.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.4 steals. Robert Wright III has also been solid. He is scoring 12.6 points per game while adding a team-leading 4.6 assists and 1.9 rebounds per game. Finally, VJ Edgecombe has been solid on defense and the boards. While he does add 11.4 points per game, he also has 5.5 rebounds, 2.1 blocks, and 1.5 steals per game this year.

Final Norfolk State-Baylor Prediction & Pick

Norfolk State has struggled to score this year. They are 190th in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting 137th in the nation in effective field goal percentage. The best aspect of their game is playing at a slow tempo and limiting opponent shots. Still, that plays into a strength of Baylor. Baylor is 292nd in the nation in adjusted tempo this year. They shoot very well, sitting 40th in the nation in effective field goal percentage. Baylor will dominate this game.

Final Norfolk State-Baylor Prediction & Pick: Baylor -25.5 (-110)