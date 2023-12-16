Diamond Johnson speaks out amid NCAA court case involving transfers

Diamond Johnson made headlines this offseason when she announced her intentions to transfer from North Carolina State to Norfolk State. It's rare for a player to leave a Power 5 conference such as the ACC for a smaller one in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, especially a player with the accolades and background of Johnson. However, as a multiple-time transfer, Johnson was not immediately eligible to play this season. But with a recent court ruling that temporarily granted all multi-time transfers immediate eligibility, Johnson took to social media to convey her excitement at being able to play.

3 IS FREE #dime3🦍😈

.

.

.

NOTHING BUT GOD 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/dI3bCxKb3D — Diamond Johnson (@_diamond3_) December 16, 2023

Diamond Johnson had been awaiting a waiver ruling from the NCAA to determine whether or not she would be able to play this season for Norfolk State. She was not immediately eligible as this is the second time during her college basketball career that she's transferred schools. She began playing college basketball at Rutgers during the 2020-21 season before transferring to NC State where she played for the past two years.

A WNBA prospect, Johnson is now able to play this season, at least temporarily. Last year she averaged 12.3 points per game, 4.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals with splits of 41.6 percent shooting from the field, 36.2 percent shooting from the three point line and 87 percent shooting from the free throw line.

Johnson was the ACC Sixth Player of the Year in 2022. According the court ruling in Ohio et al v. NCAA, all multi-time transfers can play this season with a trial to take place in the spring.