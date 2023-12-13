West Virginia basketball guard RaeQuan Battle was granted eligibility from a judge in a ruling regarding two-time transfers.

West Virginia Judge John P. Bailey reportedly granted a 14-day temporary restraining order, giving Mountaineers basketball player RaeQuan Battle eligibility, paving the way for more suits from 2nd-time transfers seeking eligibility, according to Ross Dellenger of Yahoo! Sports.

The NCAA will likely appeal the ruling, and a full hearing on the injunction is set for Dec. 27, according to Dellenger.

In the ruling, John P. Bailey did not specify that the order was for RaeQuan Battle only, which lists the year-in residence restriction on multi-time transfers for 14 days, according to Dellenger. The judge said to NCAA lawyers that the organization cannot “make an athlete sit out a year.”

The ruling steps from a pair of lawsuits against the NCAA over transfer rules, with one coming from Battle and the other coming from seven state attorney generals. The two cases were consolidated, and a hearing was held on Wednesday morning in West Virginia District Court.

The ruling could change the direction of college athletics. It applies not only of Battle, but for fellow West Virginia basketball guard Noah Farrakhan as well. The ruling could impact many players at other programs as well. It will be interesting to see what comes of this, and what will happen on Dec. 27.

The college sports world was waiting to hear what Bailey would rule in the hearing this morning, and so was Battle. There will undoubtedly be more to come from this story over the next couple of weeks. It will be intriguing to monitor each development.