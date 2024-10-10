North Carolina A&T State University is making headlines again with new rankings from Forbes magazine, showing that its graduates earn more than those of any other public HBCU in America.

N.C. A&T ranks third among all the University of North Carolina campuses included in Forbes’ “Best Colleges 2024” list. This recognition highlights the university’s ability to deliver a high-quality education with a major return on investment.

According to the Forbes rankings, N.C. A&T graduates, most of whom are in their early 30s are pulling in an impressive median salary of $111,700, just ten years after graduation. This ranks A&T third among all HBCUs, trailing only private institutions like Morehouse College at $124,200 and Howard University at $120,000. But when it comes to public HBCUs, N.C. A&T sits at the top, beating out Florida A&M, where graduates earn $96,900.

N.C. A&T isn’t just shining among HBCUs it’s also holding its own in the larger UNC system. It ties with UNC Charlotte in median earnings but surpasses its fellow schools in both the financial aid awarded to students and the lower student debt they graduate with. The only schools ahead of A&T in the system are NC State at $128,600 and UNC-Chapel Hill at $118,200.

A huge factor behind N.C. A&T’s success is its affordability. Money magazine’s “Best Colleges 2024” ranked A&T as the most affordable doctoral research university in the country. The average cost to attend is $20,100, but after factoring in grants, students are looking at a cost of just $9,700. That balance of affordability and ROI is why N.C. A&T saw over 47,000 students apply for both undergraduate and graduate programs in 2024 an incredible 350% increase in applications since 2011.

Just last month, it secured the #7 spot on U.S. News & World Report’s list of top HBCUs and was among 13 North Carolina schools recognized by the Wall Street Journal in its top 500 universities nationwide.

“North Carolina A&T provides exceptional value and fantastic return on investment,” said Admissions Director Dominique Harrison. “Many students and families come to us very aware of the cost and ROI advantages that A&T holds. Along with our outstanding academics and a campus culture that’s recognized nationwide, they certainly heighten their interest in choosing A&T.”

As applications rise and N.C. A&T graduates continue to see strong earnings, it’s clear the university is more than living up to its reputation. Students who choose N.C. A&T isn’t just investing in an education they’re securing a future that promises financial stability and career success. In today’s world, where affordability and job readiness are key, N.C. A&T stands out as a top choice for students seeking a solid education and a bright future.