North Carolina A&T notched their first win of the season over Norfolk State with a 28-26 victory. The win came off of record-setting performances by true freshman quarterback Kevin White and Graduate linebacker BJ Turner.

White, completed 6 of 10 passes for 98 yards and rushed 11 times for 130 yards and 2 touchdowns in his first game at the helm of the offense. White scored off of a fake handoff to running back Kenji Christian and took it 65 yards for a touchdown, the longest play from scrimmage this season. White is the first quarterback in North Carolina A&T history to rush for over 100 yards on only 11 carries. He also is the first A&T true freshman quarterback to win his first start since Jason Douglass did it on Sept. 28, 2002.

Graduate linebacker BJ Turner, who leads the nation in solo tackles, finished the game with a career-high 19 tackles and nine solos. His 19 tackles were the most by an Aggie since Landia Shoffner had 19 tackles on September 13, 2014.

First-year Aggie football coach Vincent Brown earned his first victory in the contest and spoke highly of his team postgame.

“I'm just so happy for our players and coaches,” Brown said postgame. “We faced a lot of scrutiny and questions about our program and our players. So, seeing our young men fight so hard today against a team that we felt was really going to be hard to beat at home is great. But I'm just happy to get this one behind us and build on it.”

North Carolina A&T's next matchup will be at home against CAA foe Villanova University where the Aggies are looking for their second victory of the season and their first win in conference.