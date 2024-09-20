The Aggie-Eagle Classic features a storied rivalry between North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University (NC A&T) and North Carolina Central University (NCCU). Over the past decade, the series stands tied at 5-5, with NCCU winning the last two meetings. This rivalry dates back to 1922, when NC A&T won the inaugural game 26-0. Overall, the Aggies lead the series, with 54 victories in 95 official matchups.

We spoke with players from both teams who shared their thoughts on the significance of this game.

Thomas Brown, a wide receiver for the Aggies who transferred from Butler University, expressed his excitement for his first Aggie-Eagle Classic. A Raleigh native, he described Aggie pride as a sense of community.

“Aggie pride can mean so many things,” Brown said. “I haven’t been here too long, but the Aggie pride I see is just like a community.”

Despite growing up supporting NCCU, Brown’s enrollment at NC A&T has heightened the rivalry within his family.

“My parents went to Central; they met there,” he said. “There will be a bunch of family there and weird energy, too. I grew up running on that field. My cousins played in the band there.”

Senior free safety Ty Williams, who will play in his final classic, aims to treat the game like any other but is excited to compete in Durham for the first time.

“I feel like that’s put a bigger chip on our shoulder,” he said. “When it comes to Central, it’s a different feeling, a different vibe. The fans get into it, so you know it’s a big game, but we just have to stay locked in and treat it like it’s another game because that’s really what it is.”

He added, “It’s going to be a lot of fun and a lot of energy. We definitely will be ready when that time comes, and we are going to surprise a lot of people.”

The Aggies are coming off a tough loss to future FBS program University of Delaware, where they struggled to score a touchdown, managing only field goals. The defense provided the sole touchdown with a pick-six by redshirt-senior defensive back Aaron Harris.

The Aggies will need a stronger offensive showing to contend with the Eagles, who are also seeking redemption after a loss.

Quantez Mansfield, a defensive lineman for NCCU, shared his thoughts on the upcoming matchup.

“Eagle pride to me is a real family vibe,” Mansfield said. “There’s nothing like it. It’s something you can say, and people will say it back to let you know they understand what it means to be here.”

A Greensboro native, Mansfield joined NCCU as part of Head Coach Trei Oliver’s original recruiting class in 2019. He understands the intensity of the rivalry, as many family members support NC A&T.

“A lot of my family—aunts, uncles, and family friends—still give me a hard time about going to Central, but Central wanted me the most,” he said. “I was recruited by both schools, but I felt the love more with Central. Of course, I think we will win. There’s not a game on our schedule this year that I don’t think we can win.”

Mansfield’s love for Greensboro runs deep, and winning at home would solidify his college career at Central.

“This is my fourth Aggie-Eagle Classic. It means a lot to me growing up in Greensboro,” he said. “I was always on the NC A&T side because of my family, but it means more to go against them and be part of the Eagle family.”

Mansfield is a key player on the Eagles’ defense, with 89 career tackles, including 11 in the first three games of this season. He had a season-best eight tackles against Delaware State in 2021 and totaled 25 tackles last season, with 6.5 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks.

“This year is special. The last time we played them at the nest was 2018, before I arrived, so being able to play them at home for my first time feels great,” he said.

NCCU’s offense struggled in its last game against FBS powerhouse North Carolina, managing just 167 total yards. However, the Eagles scored first and kept the Tar Heels scoreless until the second quarter. The game remained close until fatigue set in during the fourth quarter, resulting in a 45-10 loss.

Despite the setback, the Eagles possess a strong defense that poses challenges for the Aggies. They rank second in the MEAC for sacks and first in passing defense, allowing only 508 passing yards and two touchdowns this season, along with the highest defensive efficiency rating at 117.9.