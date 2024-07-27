CBS Sports has announced it will broadcast two highly anticipated HBCU rivalry games as part of its CBS Sports Classic: HBCU Showcase. The men's college basketball doubleheader will take place on December 28, featuring North Carolina A&T facing off against North Carolina Central at 2 p.m. ET, followed by Hampton taking on Howard at 4 p.m. ET.

The games will be played on the campuses of North Carolina A&T and Hampton, with the Corbett Sports Center in Greensboro, North Carolina, and the Hampton University Convocation Center in Hampton, Virginia, serving as the respective venues. Both matchups will be broadcast nationally on the CBS Television Network and streamed live on Paramount+.

“As part of CBS Sports' ongoing commitment to HBCUs, we are excited to provide a national audience for these programs, student-athletes, coaches, and fans,” said Dan Weinberg, Executive Vice President of Programming at CBS Sports. “The CBS Sports Classic: HBCU Showcase will highlight two great rivalry games as well as celebrate the HBCU experience and the incredible atmospheres on these campuses.”

The clash between North Carolina A&T and North Carolina Central promises to be a thrilling contest. Both teams share a storied history, and their rivalry is steeped in tradition.

“Like all of the best rivalries, the competition between North Carolina A&T and North Carolina Central University is built on our shared respect and admiration for each other,” said North Carolina A&T athletic director Earl M. Hilton III. “These two institutions each have a rich and storied history, and both have provided a pathway for so many Black Americans to be successful in every imaginable aspect of public service and private enterprise.”

North Carolina Central had a successful 2023-2024 season, finishing 18-13 overall and 9-5 in conference play. They were eventually beaten by Delaware State University in the MEAC Basketball Tournament. On the other hand, North Carolina A&T struggled in the CAA, finishing with a 7-25 record and a 5-13 record in conference. Both teams are looking to make a statement and reignite their rivalry on a national stage.

“Fans of NCCU, HBCUs, and intense rivalries will be able to enjoy an Eagle-Aggie showdown that has a very significant history and importance on the rich tradition of college basketball in North Carolina,” said North Carolina Central athletic director Dr. Louis “Skip” Perkins.

The second game features another historic rivalry between Hampton and Howard. The two teams have faced each other 92 times, making this matchup one of the great HBCU rivalries in college basketball.

“The Hampton-Howard series is one of the great HBCU rivalries in college basketball,” said Hampton athletic director Anthony D. Henderson Sr. “The fans of both teams always look forward to any time our two schools match up, and having CBS take an interest in nationally broadcasting this game on its primary platform will allow an unprecedented audience the opportunity to see the excitement and emotion connected to the game and HBCU basketball.”

Howard emerged last season as the MEAC Champions, finishing 18-17 overall and 9-5 in conference play. They clinched a trip to the First Four tournament to qualify for March Madness but were narrowly defeated by Wagner 71-68. Hampton, on the other hand, finished the season with a 9-24 record and a 3-15 record in conference play.

“We're thrilled for our men's basketball team to play in this exciting event,” said Howard athletic director Kery Davis. “We're looking forward to renewing our long-time rivalry with Hampton in front of a national audience.”