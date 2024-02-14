Judah Mintz and JJ Starling were too much for North Carolina.

The North Carolina basketball team suffered a tough upset loss on Tuesday night against Syracuse basketball. The Tar Heels came into the road contest as comfortable favorites, but the Orange proved to be too much. The game was close the entire way, but North Carolina couldn't pull out a win as they fell 86-79. Defense was an issue for the Tar Heels the entire game, and they just couldn't keep up with the Syracuse guards.

Judah Mintz and JJ Starling both had outstanding games for Syracuse basketball. Mintz led the game with 25 points, and Starling wasn't too far behind him as he finished with 23. That was the difference in the game as North Carolina basketball struggled to defend those two, and they did an outstanding job creating shots. Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis noted that they were tough to stop.

“Their guards, we just don’t have an answer for them,” Hubert Davis said after the game.

North Carolina had chance to create some separation in the standings on Tuesday, but they couldn't get the job done. Duke and Virginia were the teams closest behind them, and a win would've put them 1.5 games up on the next closest team. Now, the Blue Devils are just half a game back of North Carolina, and they have played one less game in conference play.

Luckily for the Tar Heels, Virginia also lost in upset fashion on Tuesday. Had the Cavaliers won, they would be tied for first place right now.

North Carolina will return to action on Saturday for a home game against Virginia Tech.