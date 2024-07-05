As North Carolina Central prepares for its first season after Davius Richard, expectations are high. The Eagles, only a season removed from winning their first Celebration Bowl in two attempts, seemed poised to once again be a major contender in the MEAC. But, off-the-field issues give the team a complicated start to the season.

Reporting by Bonitta Best of the Charlotte Post has uncovered a host of issues that North Carolina Central faces as they gear up to play Alabama State in the Orange Blossom Classic in September. Newly hired athletic director Skip Perkins is tasked with righting the administrative ship, as Trei Oliver and the football team prepare to make another run at a MEAC Championship and Celebration Bowl victory.

Per Best's article, one of the most significant issues plaguing NCCU athletics is the 10-year sponsorship deal with Peak Sports MGMT. Peak Sports, led by President Ryan Holloway, aims to help universities generate revenue through collegiate athletics by securing sponsorships and selling tickets. However, the deal with North Carolina Central has proven to be more of a burden than a blessing.

North Carolina Central began its partnership with Peak Sports in 2020. Peak Sports was tasked with managing and selling all sponsorship inventory, from signage to digital content. The Eagles were guaranteed a specific amount in return. However, the deal has turned into a financial mess. The contract guarantees Peak Sports a 40% cut of all corporate sponsorships, regardless of whether they are sold by Peak Sports or by NCCU itself. With seven years left on the contract, this arrangement continues to siphon funds from the department.

“We have met with legal counsel multiple times to try to find a way to get out of this contract. The guy is not going to let us out,” said Skip Perkins, the relatively new athletic director.

Another financial blow comes from a $500,000 settlement with Duke Health, related to insurance policies for student-athletes. Under the current system, athletes carry their own policies, and the university maintains a secondary policy. Unfortunately, a department employee failed to manage these claims appropriately, leading to the hefty settlement.

Additionally, coaches were previously given travel cards for recruiting purposes. While the intentions were good, the execution faltered. Coaches, focused solely on winning, overspent without considering budget limits. This oversight led to financial chaos, prompting the administration to pull back the cards and reinstate strict oversight by the athletic director and associate AD.

The Eagles look to weather the storm as the start of the school year and football season approaches. They will face off with the Alabama State Hornets in Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, September 1st. The game is set to air on ESPN.