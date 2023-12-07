A series of transfer portal announcements from a star offensive lineman and key defensive players have wobbled North Carolina Central

A series of transfer portal announcements have rocked the North Carolina Central Eagles' future roster. Offensive lineman Torricelli Simpkins, defensive back Jason Chambers, and edge rusher Kendrick Dujour all announced their decisions to enter the portal this offseason.

The announcements come on the heels of an extremely active season of portal usage among HBCUs. Tuskegee receiver Antonio Meeks, Southern quarterback Harold Blood, and Alabama State receiver Kisean Johnson are just a few of the names that have said goodbye to their schools.

The North Carolina Central Eagles had quite the squad this past season. Though they bowed out early in the FCS Playoffs to Richmond, they still went 9-3 and nearly made it back to the Celebration Bowl for the second straight year.

Torricelli Simpkins was a major factor in the Eagles' success. A staple on the offensive line since his freshman year, Simpkins was named the MEAC Offensive Lineman of the Year. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

Both Jason Chambers and Kendrick Dujour were key pieces for the Eagle defense. With three years of eligibility still remaining, Chambers would fit in any defensive back room in the country. He totaled three interceptions, 41 tackles, and a fumble recovery in his sophomore campaign. Chambers has already announced offers from Appalachain State and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. Dujour also had an impressive season, recording 4.5 sacks and eight tackles for loss.

My recruitment is fully open!! pic.twitter.com/yDnEI0EwiO — Jason Chambers (@_Jason_C_) December 6, 2023

I am officially in the transfer portal dm for film! pic.twitter.com/C0ZwDOz3Jn — Kendrick DuJour (@dbakenn6) December 5, 2023

Given the graduation of quarterback and MEAC Offensive Player of the Year Davius Richard and running back Latrell Collier, the North Carolina Central Eagles will need some rapid development from their young players if they hope to continue their winning ways.