North Carolina Central completely dominated Mid-Atlantic Christian, beating them by 110 points and setting several records in the process.

North Carolina Central women's basketball team completely dominated their matchup vs. Mid-Atlantic Christian University, winning the game 132-22. The Lady Eagles had firm control of the game, even holding their opponent to only one point in the fourth quarter.

Leading the charge for NCCU were Kimeira Burks and freshman sensation Kyla Bryant, who both had record-setting performances. Burks set a new program record as she hit 10 3-pointers and scored a career-high 34 points. Her exceptional performance surpassed the previous record of nine 3-pointers, held by Jennifer Hukill since 2008. Shooting at an impressive 50 percent from behind the arc, Burks fell just one point short of the program's modern-era record of 35 points, set by Jori Nwachukwu in 2007.

Not to be outdone, Bryant made history of her own by recording only the third triple-double in NCCU program history. Joining the ranks of Cassie King in 2007 and Pame Sawyer in 1990, she also became the first freshman to finish a game with a triple-double in program history.

Bryant's lit up the scoreboard with a season-high 21 points, including shooting a perfect 4-for-4 from beyond the arc. Bryant's exceptional playmaking skills were on full display as she led all players with 10 assists and an impressive 10 steals, breaking the NCCU DI era program record for steals in a game.

The Eagles' resounding victory also saw the team shatter numerous modern-era single-game records. They set new records with 132 points scored, a staggering 110-point margin of victory, 53 made field goals, 16 made 3-pointers, 36 assists, and 35 steals.

The 110-point margin of victory stands as an all-time program record, while the total of 132 points matches the highest recorded in a single game, previously achieved against Bowie State in 1984. The Lady Eagles were lights out in their shooting in the game, hitting 57 percent of their field goal attempts, including an impressive 51.6 percent from beyond the arc.

The Lady Eagles, fresh off their all-time performance, will face off against Johnson & Wales University on Sunday at 2 p.m.