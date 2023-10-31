North Carolina Central revealed their men's basketball schedule this morning, but included a unique twist. Head coach LeVelle Moton and his players posed for a photo inspired by the movie “Juice.” Moton posted the graphic on ‘X' on Monday morning, garnering over 60,000 views.

JUICE……🔥How Far will you go to get it? This time it’s for The Culture! 🙏🏾🏀 #WeAreNCCU pic.twitter.com/Nyl7G9OhZ3 — LeVelle Moton (@LeVelleMoton) October 30, 2023

Of the many positive responses, one stood above the rest. Jemele Hill, a sports journalist best known for her work at ESPN, commented under Moton's post.

To begin the year, the Eagles travel to Lawrence, Kansas to take on the 2022 NCAA Tournament Champion Kansas Jayhawks. A month later, they play against the University of Virginia Cavaliers in Charlottesville. North Carolina Central opened the 2022-23 season against Virginia and lost 73-61.

Beginning on Jan. 6, North Carolina Central starts their MEAC tour against the reigning champion Howard Bison. Last season, they finished second in the conference behind Howard. The Eagles went 18-12 overall and 10-4 against conference opponents.

Two days later on Jan. 8, they play the Norfolk State Spartans. Right before the MEAC tournament, NCCU won in an overtime thriller against Norfolk State , 76-75. After the Eagles dispatched of Delaware State at the start of the tournament, they ran into the Spartans again.

This time, however, the Eagles were not so lucky. Norfolk State triumphed in another overtime game, winning 72-65 against NCCU. The Spartans made it to the MEAC Tournament Championship, though they came up short against Howard.