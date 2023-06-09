Exciting news is brewing for the talented young athlete, Jackson Briley, as North Carolina Central University has extended a verbal scholarship offer to the rising senior edge rusher from Wake Forest High School. This marks Briley's first official offer, setting the stage for a promising future in football.

Standing tall at an impressive 6-foot-4 and weighing in at 220 pounds, Briley has caught the attention of the university's coaching staff with his exceptional skills on the field.

Jackson Briley took to his social media accounts on Saturday to share the exhilarating news with his followers and supporters, who eagerly expressed their congratulations and well wishes. The announcement has sparked a wave of excitement throughout the local football community, as Briley's potential becomes increasingly recognized.

Blessed to receive my first Division 1 offer from NC Central.@CoachCoard @NCCU_Football pic.twitter.com/I4T5m3CPCM — Jackson Briley (@JacksonBriley44) June 3, 2023

During his junior season, the highly touted class of 2023 defender demonstrated his prowess by tallying an impressive 29 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, and an impressive four sacks. These remarkable statistics not only showcase Briley's impact on the field but also his ability to disrupt opposing offenses and create game-changing plays. Briley will definitely play an instrumental role in North Carolina making noise in the HBCU Legacy Bowl.