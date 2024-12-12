North Carolina Central University received a $1 million grant from Google.org to fund the very first HBCU AI Institute in the country. The grant is a part of a new program that encourages students to pursue career fields in artificial intelligence. Up to 200 students will receive mentoring and research support from it.

“This partnership will prepare our students with the tools and knowledge to lead the AI field while developing technologies that benefit society at large,” said NCCU Chancellor Karrie G. Dixon. “Through collaboration with corporations, local community colleges and universities, and the Research Triangle Park network, the institute will serve as an epicenter for workforce development, research, and innovation, empowering students to lead one of the most impactful fields of our time and help make AI a force for good in the world.”

Nearly $2 million in grants have been awarded to North Carolina institutions and organizations around the state, including the grant to North Carolina Central.

“Artificial Intelligence is transforming industries across the globe, and it's essential that AI technologies are developed with equity and inclusivity at their core,” said Google's Global Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer Melonie Parker.

North Carolina Central isn’t the only North Carolina HBCU to introduce AI to its university. Last month, North Carolina A&T University became the school in the state of North Carolina to offer an undergraduate degree in the field of AI. Other HBCUs offer AI as a concentration within their computer science programs. They will offer two concentrations starting next fall: Applied AI in its science and technology college and Advanced AI Systems in its engineering department. North Carolina A&T Chancellor James Martin spoke about its groundbreaking program.

“Artificial intelligence and machine learning are increasingly part of everyday life with the potential for profound and far-reaching impact on virtually every facet of society,” said Martin. “Our new bachelor’s degree will prepare students for immediate impact, especially in the critical area of human interaction with AI.”

With its anticipated opening in 2025, the AI Institute will emerge as the premier AI hub within the HBCU network.