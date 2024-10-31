The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference will have a national televised feature matchup this Thursday, as the 6-2 North Carolina Central Eagles visit the 5-2 South Carolina State Bulldogs(SC State).

This game marks the first meeting between the teams this season and the 29th overall. The Eagles lead the all-time series 15-13 and will make their 14th trip to Orangeburg, where they have a 4-9 record at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium. N.C. Central last won in Orangeburg on Nov. 24, 2018, defeating the Bulldogs 21-17.

NCCU enters the game on a five-game winning streak, most recently defeating Morgan State 16-7. The Eagles rank first in total offense in the conference with 292 points this season. J’Mari Taylor leads the conference in rushing, with 790 yards on 142 attempts and 10 touchdowns. The Eagles’ defense has been strong, posing a challenge for MEAC passing leader Eric Phoenix, who has thrown for 1,791 yards and 14 touchdowns.

NCCU’s secondary has recorded nine interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, along with 23 pass breakups and 22 quarterback hurries.The main aggressor in that secondary is defensive back Malcom Reed, who ranks sixth in the conference for interceptions.

The Eagles will need to maintain this pressure against a strong quarterback like Phoenix in order to secure the win.Phoenix will have to watch out for senior defensive end Qauntez Mansfield, who leads the Eagles in sacks and ranks third in the MEAC for tackles for loss.

His primary target, Caden High, leads the MEAC in receiving yards with 627 and has three touchdowns. In the backfield, running back Deondra Duehart is sixth in rushing with 450 yards on 103 attempts and seven touchdowns.

Phoenix was recently named the Boxtorow HBCU National Player of the Week after accounting for five touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 69-35 victory over Delaware State. He completed 18 of 21 passes for 341 yards and four touchdowns, with no interceptions, and rushed for 30 yards on four carries, adding another touchdown.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN2 and is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m.