North Carolina Central(NCCU) defensive lineman Darius “Juju” Williams announced he will declare for the 2025 NFL, UFL, and CFL drafts. The senior took to social media to thank his teammates and share his decision.

“First, I want to thank my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, for blessing me with this gift and guiding me every step of the way,” Williams wrote. “I vividly remember being a teenager praying for my first opportunity, and God not only answered my prayers but exceeded my expectations. Every challenge and every blessing has brought me to this moment.”

Williams, a native of Hemingway, South Carolina, reflected on his journey, which included stops at Middle Tennessee State, Indiana State, and ultimately North Carolina Central.

“My career hasn’t been an easy road, but it’s been worth every step,” he wrote. “I’ve grown as an athlete and as a person. I am grateful for the opportunities each program gave me to sharpen my skills, compete at a high level, and never give up on my dreams.”

He also expressed gratitude to his family, coaches, and the staff at NCCU, where he completed his final season.

“To my family and support system, thank you for your unwavering love and support throughout this journey. To my coaches at each institution, thank you for believing in me, pushing me, and molding me into the player I am today,” Williams said. “Finally, I want to thank the entire coaching staff at North Carolina Central for reigniting my belief in myself and giving me the chance to compete at the highest level week in and week out. Your trust and guidance have been a true blessing in my career.”

Williams, a 6-foot-3 defensive lineman, wrapped up his senior season with 15 tackles, five tackles for loss, three sacks, and a fumble recovery. His season-high of five tackles came in games against MEAC rivals South Carolina State and Alabama State. He also had 39 tackles overall in his college career but missed several games due to injury.

At Indiana State, Williams recorded 15 total tackles in 2023, including 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. He ranked fourth on the team with three quarterback hurries that season. He posted a season-high four tackles with 1.0 tackle for loss against Eastern Illinois and two tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks against Western Illinois.

Williams was a standout in high school, where he earned a four-star rating from 247Sports and was ranked as the fifth-best prospect in South Carolina. He was invited to play in the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl, earning Lineman of the Year and Best All-Around Player honors after posting 386 tackles, 22 sacks, and six touchdowns during his high school career.

In an interview with NFL Draft Diamonds, Williams discussed what sets him apart as a top draft prospect.

“My combination of speed, agility, strength, vision, leadership, and consistent performance on the field makes me a top prospect,” Williams said. “I have a strong work ethic, a competitive drive, and I’m always looking for ways to improve both my skills and my football IQ. I thrive under pressure and am always ready to compete at the highest level.”

This season, NCCU finished 8-3 overall and second in the MEAC with a 4-1 conference record. The Eagles also defeated Alabama State in the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge and had wins over rivals North Carolina A&T and Campbell.