New North Carolina football head coach Bill Belichick dropped a hilarious response when asked about why he wants to keep coaching. “It beats working,” Belichick said, via Nicole Auerbach of NBC Sports.



The former New England Patriots head coach is likely referring to a sentiment echoed throughout society. If you love what you do, then it's not work. For Belichick, he took his first year off of coaching after he and the Patriots parted ways. After being on various shows as a special guest or analyst, he had to scratch that football itch. However, navigating the college football scene is different than the pros.

For instance, there's the new addition of name, image, and likeness (NIL). As a result, programs have increased their spending and have had to pay attention to that side. While the university is giving Belichick a $20 million NIL budget, buying players won't be the end-all-be-all for their success.

Bill Belichick could spark change for North Carolina football

Granted, Belichick is an established winning coach in his own right. He won six Super Bowls with the Patriots and led one of the top football dynasties ever. Still, the college game is different. Jimmy Johnson and Pete Carroll are two of the head coaches who have won a National Championship and a Super Bowl.

Belichick could enter his name in that list, but he has some hurdles. For instance, the ACC is a tougher conference than some might believe. SMU and Miami (FL) football highlight Top 25 teams, with the Mustangs making the College Football Playoff. Offenses are more spread out; defenses are more athletic. Regardless, the Tar Heels are getting one of the top coaches in the entire sport.

If his NFL skill translates over to the college, it is unknown. Still, support has flown from everywhere, especially after Belichick gave a heartfelt response to the university. They're fully committed and ready to provide the Super Bowl-winning coach with whatever he needs.