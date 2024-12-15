North Carolina football coach Bill Belichick is starting to fill out his staff. Belichick is looking at hiring Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Scott Turner, per NFL Network. If hired, Turner would be calling plays for the North Carolina offense.

Belichick shocked the football world this past week when he decided to become a head coach once again—but at the college level. The legendary Super Bowl champion now takes over an ACC program that recently fired Mack Brown. North Carolina football has had success in the ACC the past few years, including an 8-win season in 2023.

Belichick spent more than 20 years coaching the New England Patriots, and won six Super Bowls with the franchise. He spent the 2024 season out of football, after leaving the team in 2023. Jerod Mayo is now the Patriots coach.

The new North Carolina football coach briefly looked into the New York Jets coaching position, before deciding to come to Chapel Hill.

Bill Belichick will have a learning curve at North Carolina football

The eyes of the college football world will be on Chapel Hill in 2025. Belichick takes over an ACC program that's had success in football, but is more widely known as a basketball powerhouse.

The legendary coach has spent nearly his entire career in the NFL. It will certainly be an adjustment for him to come to a college program. Belichick will be tasked with using NIL funds to help build a roster of championship caliber players. He will also be recruiting in high schools for the first time ever. Belichick has been in coaching for 50 years, but all at the professional level.

Belichick will also be making a pretty penny, so there's pressure on him to win. The head coach signed a five-year contract with the Tar Heels that pays him $10 million a year. He will be one of the highest-paid coaches in the ACC.

North Carolina fired their long-time coach Mack Brown before the end of the 2024 season. The Tar Heels went 6-6 this season in Brown's final year. Just last year, Brown coached the third overall NFL Draft pick when Drake Maye finished his Tar Heels career with an 8-4 season. In the last six seasons, North Carolina football had just one losing campaign.

North Carolina plays a bowl game on December 28 against UConn, in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl. The Tar Heels are led by interim coach Freddie Kitchens. North Carolina is 15-23 all-time in bowl games.