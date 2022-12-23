By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Drake Maye became the subject of transfer portal rumors, which intensified to the point where the talented quarterback took to Twitter and told his followers he wasn’t going anywhere. After his decision, North Carolina football head coach Mack Brown accused other schools of using NIL to tamper with Maye.

Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi added to the noise, saying that he heard Drake Maye was offered $5 million in NIL money from two other schools.

On Friday, Drake Maye spoke out on the transfer portal rumors, saying they “weren’t really reality.”

“Those rumors weren’t really reality,” he told ESPN. He added: “Pitt’s coach ended up putting that out there. I don’t know what that was about. You have to enter the transfer portal to talk to these schools and hear these offers. For me, I think college football is going to turn into a mess. They’re going to have to do something. There was nothing to me or my family directly offered from any of these other schools. Nothing was said or offered to the Mayes.”

Drake Maye added that he didn’t know what Narduzzi’s $5 million NIL claim was all about, saying he would have had to enter the transfer portal to hear any offers.

While the North Carolian football star said that he and his family were not offered money, he also made it clear that he thinks the sport is “going to turn into a mess.”

Maye did, in fact, agree to an NIL deal with North Carolina football, called Heels4Life.

The star quarterback threw for 4,115 yards and 35 touchdown passes in 13 games played in 2022.

Drake Maye will likely still have to listen to these transfer portal NIL rumors, even after his dismissal of them.