By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye has found himself in the middle of transfer rumors. On Wednesday, college football’s rising star put an end to the speculation.

In a tweet sent out by Drake Maye, he kept his intentions clear, he has no intentions of leaving North Carlina. He simply wrote. “Could never leave this place, I’m a Tar Heel”.

Could never leave this place, I’m a Tar Heel🤝 pic.twitter.com/0eWWA9Rk3o — Drake Maye (@DrakeMaye2) December 8, 2022

In 2022, Drake Maye put together one of the best seasons in the nation. He led the Tar Heels to a 9-4 record and a first-place finish in the ACC Coastal division. Led by Maye, the Tar Heels will be taking on Bo Nix and the 15th-ranked Oregon Ducks in the San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl.

On the field, Drake Maye was elite. He finished the season throwing for 4,115 yards, 35 touchdowns, and just seven interceptions. On the ground, he proved to be yet another elite weapon. He rushed for 653 yards and seven touchdowns on 172 carries.

Heading into the final stretch of the season Maye and North Carolina looked to be among the best teams in the country. At times, they looked set to make an appearance in the college football playoffs. Through ten games, they sat at 9-1 with their lone loss coming against Notre Dame.

It wasn’t until the end of the season that things began to not go North Carolina’s way. They finished the regular season with three straight losses, coming against Georgia Tech, NC State, and Clemson.

But even with a tough finish to the year, Drake Maye continued to play well. In the end, he did enough to take home ACC player of the year.

Heading into the 2023 season, with Drake Maye leading the charge, North Carolina may once again put together a strong campaign.