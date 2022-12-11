By Enzo Flojo · 4 min read

With the 2022 Heisman Trophy race now in the history books, it’s not too early to start pondering who will be hoisting the award in New York City at this time next year. Next season, some well-known candidates will rejoin their respective schools, while others will use the transfer portal to enter an entirely new setting. And then there are the surprise packages. These could be players who take tremendous leaps out of nowhere or a rookie star who takes the nation by storm. Here we will discuss Drake Maye, Caleb Williams, and three way-too-early 2023 Heisman Trophy favorites

Caleb Williams from Southern California is trying to win the Heisman Trophy twice. That’s very rarefied air, as only former Ohio State running back Archie Griffin is in that club.

Of course, he’ll be surrounded by some of the Bowl Subdivision’s most productive passers and runners. North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye is currently Williams’ biggest threat. Remember that he surged into the Heisman picture as a redshirt freshman before sputtering during the end of the regular season.

With nine months until the start of the 2023 season, there are also a few overlooked Heisman contenders who deserve to be in the spotlight.

Now let us look at these five way-too-early 2023 college football Heisman Trophy candidates for next season.

CALEB WILLIAMS IS THE 2022 HEISMAN TROPHY WINNER 🏆 🎵 Connor Price & Bens – Spinnin pic.twitter.com/wU8SGaIg10 — ESPN (@espn) December 11, 2022

1. Caleb Williams (USC Trojans QB)

Of course, we’ll begin with Caleb Williams, who won the Heisman this year. All eyes will be on him as he plays his third and presumably final year of college football. He’s already being mentioned as a possible No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, so he’ll be under even more scrutiny as the Trojans try to make the College Football Playoff.

Again, only Archie Griffin of Ohio State has successfully won two Heismans. The reality is that majority of returning winners have been unable to replicate the magic of their award-winning season. We’ll see if Williams can defy the trend and outperform his already lofty expectations next year.

Keep in mind that the Trojans are likely to lose running back Travis Dye and receiver Jordan Addison and will need to look to the transfer portal for replacements. They also need to improve their defense after a poor regular season. If they can find more balance on offense and defense, it will increase Williams’ chances of becoming the only player in college football history to win the Heisman Trophy back-to-back.

2. Drake Maye (UNC Tar Heels QB)

Drake Maye has announced that he will return to play for North Carolina in 2023 rather than enter the transfer portal. However, there will be changes to the offense with the departure of coordinators Phil Longo and Jack Bicknell. Despite this, Maye is expected to have similar numbers to what he had this season. Recall that this year, he put up 4,115 passing yards and 35 touchdowns. That kind of production was enough for Maye to win ACC Player of the Year honors. Of course, he also led North Carolina to the ACC championship game.

Take note, however, that his top receiver, Josh Downs, is leaving for the NFL Draft. That means that Maye will need to find a new favorite target. However, he is considered to be a potential high pick in the 2024 NFL draft, with one ACC coach stating that he has “great pocket presence” and that “he’s special.”

3. Chandler Morris (TCU Horned Frogs QB)

Remember that Chandler Morris actually beat out 2022 Heisman finalist Max Duggan in camp and was the Horned Frogs’ starter before an injury. TCU coach Sonny Dykes loves how Morris throws the ball, and TCU will reload at receiver.

He had 531 yards and three touchdowns in his first start against Baylor’s Big 12 champion team in 2021. His 461 passing yards in his first career start also ranked third in Big 12 history. After seeing Duggan become a Heisman finalist in his senior year, Morris will take the reins. We believe he is poised to have a breakout season of his own. Good enough for Heisman consideration just like Duggan? You bet.

4. Michael Penix (Washington Huskies QB)

No quarterback had more passing yards in the nation than Washington’s Michael Penix. In fact, he finished with 4,354 yards after transferring to Seattle from Indiana. Had it not been for back-to-back defeats versus UCLA and ASU, Penix would have undoubtedly been a Heisman nominee.

Looking ahead, the Huskies will retain their quarterback for another season. Penix announced his intention to return to school next year. That’s a very good sign for both team and player. Keep in mind that the way he performed this season makes him not only a rising contender but possibly just one or two games away from being a favorite in this race.

5. Marvin Harrison Jr. (Ohio State WR)

With Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt slated to join the NFL, Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. should be the nation’s finest returning receiver. Recall that this year he hauled in 72 receptions for 1,157 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also helped lead the Buckeyes to the College Football Playoff.

The question is this — who will be his quarterback? Kyle McCord is the favorite, but Ryan Day may look for other options in the transfer portal. Some believe that won’t really matter, though. Harrison is talented enough to put up big numbers regardless of who plays under center.