By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Drake Maye found himself in the middle of transfer portal rumors before ultimately announcing his plan to return to North Carolina football. Maye’s decision to return to Chapel Hill was a huge one, as teams were apparently going to great lengths to attempt to pry him away. Tar Heels head coach Mack Brown claims teams used NIL to tamper with Maye.

On Tuesday, Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi says he heard that two schools offered Drake Maye $5 million to transfer, per Andrew Fillipponi on Twitter.

$5 million might be a stretch, but it’s clear from Brown’s- and Narduzzi’s- comments that Drake Maye was a popular transfer portal target.

NIL money has dominated the recruiting stage recently. Judging by the North Carolina football head coach’s comments, NIL money might be beginning to test the loyalty of star players when the transfer portal comes calling.

Brown made it clear who he believes were the culprits, saying “look at all the ones who are getting the top recruits.” Could the North Carolina football head coach be pointing the finger squarely at the Alabamas and the Georgias of the world?

It sure sounds like it.

And it sure sounds like there will be more instances like this Drake Maye transfer portal one. Narduzzi certainly added to that sentiment, saying that it was a “sad deal” and getting “out of control.”

It sounds like North Carolina football is very lucky to have Drake Maye, an early 2023 Heisman Trophy favorite, back for next year.

But the seeds of transfer portal madness have been planted.