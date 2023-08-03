Conference expansion talks have been heating up over the past couple of weeks as the Big Ten and SEC are emerging as the two major conferences in not just college football, but all of collegiate athletics. Florida State football has been a big topic of discussion due to the programs success, and the university is certainly a major target for other conferences. North Carolina football doesn't come up as much in the expansion talks, and the Tarheel athletic director spoke out about how the discussions surrounding Florida State are bad for the ACC.

“What they want to do and how they want to go about doing their business, that is their business but it does have an impact on us,” North Carolina AD Bubba Cunningham said according to an article from The Athletic. “And quite frankly, I don’t think it’s good for our league for them to be out there barking like that, and I’d rather see them, you know, be a good member of the league and support the league. And if they have to make a decision then so be it. Pay for the exit fee, wait for your grant of rights that you’ve given, and then in 2036, when those rights return to you, do whatever you want.”

Cunningham certainly didn't hold back on the topic. A lot of rumors have been swirling as of late regarding the top dogs in ACC football, Clemson football and Florida State, departing for the Big Ten, but there hasn't been a lot of chatter around North Carolina football. While they are still rumors at this point, they are certainly gaining some traction based on the reactions they're getting from prominent ACC figures like Cunningham.

Other major discussions as of late have surrounded Oregon and Washington and how those schools could be following Pac-12 foes USC and UCLA to the Big Ten. There's still a lot to get to sorted out in terms of conference expansion, but expect the discussion to continue to heat up over the coming weeks.