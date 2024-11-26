The North Carolina football team is searching for its new head coach after parting ways with Mack Brown. Brown served the Tar Heels for 16 seasons, but his efforts will help carry the program forward. North Carolina has several coveted candidates to choose from, and ESPN College Football Senior Writer Pete Thamel named Army football head coach Jeff Monken as a potential replacement.

“What's next for UNC is they immediately become the hottest job on the market. It's hard to overstate how much interest there'll be. I'd expect coaches from the Big Ten and the SEC to kick their tires on the big coaching job,” Thamel began on an episode of ESPN's College Football Live before revealing his list of candidates.

“Sitting head coaches… Jon Sumrall at Tulane, Bob Chesney at James Madison, Jamie Chadwell at Liberty, Jeff Monken at Army, and Barry Odom at UNLV. Those are the mid-major group of five guys who could potentially be in the mix [for the North Carolina football job].”

Could Monken find a new home in North Carolina?

Jeff Monken helped the Army football program go undefeated in 2024 until their 49-14 loss to Notre Dame on Nov. 23. Monken has coached the Black Knights since 2014 and would bring a wealth of experience to the North Carolina football squad. However, as Pete Thamel mentioned, Monken has plenty of competition for the Tar Heels job if his interest materializes.

Monken and the other suitors would have big shoes to fill in Mack Brown's absence. Brown released an emotional statement following news of his departure from the program, via Nicole Auerbach of NBC Sports:

“While this was not the perfect time and way in which I imagined going out, no time will ever be the perfect time,” the statement reads. “I've spent 16 seasons at North Carolina and will always cherish the memories and relationships Sally and I have built while serving as head coach.”

The North Carolina football program will remain in good hands after Brown's departure.