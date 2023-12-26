North Carolina or West Virginia?

The Duke's Mayo Bowl is an annual bowl game that has been played in the state of North Carolina since 2002. It began as the Continental Tire Bowl but became the Meineke Car Care Bowl from 2005 to 2010. From 2011 to 2019, it was the Belk Bowl before moving on to its current sponsorship. This year's edition will feature North Carolina and West Virginia. In this article, we will explain how you can watch that game.

When and where is the Duke's Mayo Bowl?

The Duke's Mayo Bowl is at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. The game between North Carolina and West Virginia will start at 5:30 PM ET on Wednesday, Dec. 27.

How to watch North Carolina vs. West Virginia

You can watch the Duke's Mayo Bowl on ESPN, and it will be available via live stream with fuboTV.

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 27 | Time: 5:30 PM ET

Location: Bank of America Stadium — Charlotte, North Carolina

TV channel: ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)

Odds: West Virginia -6.5 | O/U 54.5

North Carolina storylines

North Carolina had high hopes, led by future early NFL draft selection Drake Maye. The team began by winning six straight games and ranking tenth in the country. However, they lost four of their final six games to finish 4-4 in the ACC and a three-way tie for sixth place. They will now need to navigate the Duke's Mayo Bowl without Maye, who will sit out to focus on his preparation for the draft. Maye passed for 3,608 yards and 24 touchdowns in 2023. Conner Harrell will be his replacement, playing in four garbage-time games this season, completing 4 of 6 passes with one touchdown. It will be the freshman's opportunity to show that he is a worthy successor to Maye.

There won't be much help for Harrell, as the team will also be thin at wide receiver and tight end. John Copenhaver and Bryson Nesbit are injured, while Kamari Morales is entering the transfer portal. They have no scholarship tight ends making the trip to Bank of America Stadium. Their workhorse at the wide receiver position will be fourth-stringer Nate McCollum.

West Virginia storylines

West Virginia finished well above expectations this season. They were last in the preseason Big 12 poll, but they pulled off six wins in the Big 12 to finish in a tie for fourth place. The Mountaineers returned to their roots by having one of the nation's best rushing attacks. They averaged 234.3 yards per game on the ground, ranking third in the FBS. They had a balanced attack, with three different running backs rushing for at least 64 yards per game. Jahiem White led the team with 72 yards per game, while Garrett Greene had 13 touchdowns.

West Virginia pulled off two upset wins over Texas Tech and TCU in the early parts of the season and looked on their way to being a contender in the Big 12. However, they followed it up with two straight losses as favorites to Houston and Oklahoma State. The Mountaineers won four of their final five games, finishing with an 8-4 record.

West Virginia is no stranger to bowl games, as this will mark their 40th appearance. They appeared in a bowl in 19 of the past 22 and have met North Carolina twice, both in bowls, with each team winning once.

Duke's Mayo Bowl history

North Carolina will be making a record sixth appearance in this year's bowl. Despite the number of games, they hold just a 1-4 record. Virginia is the most successful team, with a 3-0 record, while West Virginia will be participating in their third game this year, boasting a 1-1 record. West Virginia lost the first-ever game in 2002, falling to Virginia 48-22. Virginia won back-to-back, reclaiming the trophy in 2003.

West Virginia and North Carolina have squared off in this bowl before. West Virginia won 31-30 on a Pat White passing touchdown in the fourth quarter. White was the MVP of the game. Some other notable MVPs in the history of the Bowl are Matt Schaub, Mike Glennon, Nick Chubb, and Dak Prescott.