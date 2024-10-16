North Carolina’s public universities are seeing a major boost in student enrollment this fall.

With numbers up 2.2% from last year and 3.5% since 2022. The UNC System added more than 5,400 students this semester, and every public university across the state is experiencing growth.

UNC System President Peter Hans says this isn’t by accident. “We’ve worked hard to keep higher education affordable and ensure students graduate with great job prospects and less debt,” Hans explained. “Our universities are focused on delivering a valuable education that’s truly accessible for the people of this state, and that message is getting across.”

This growth comes at a time when many colleges nationwide are struggling. Since 2010, national enrollment numbers have dropped, especially after the pandemic. Fewer high school graduates are heading straight to college, and public trust in higher education has been slipping. North Carolina’s ability to this trend shows how effective its strategies have been, including efforts to lower tuition, boost financial aid, and make online learning and transfer programs more student-friendly.

A big part of the system’s growth came from re-enrolling students who had previously stopped attending without finishing their degrees. By offering them a clear path back to graduation, UNC campuses have seen a rise in overall numbers, with several schools benefiting from these efforts.

The state’s public HBCUs have also seen major gains. Policy changes that allow more out-of-state students to enroll at high-demand campuses have given these schools a boost. North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University remains the largest HBCU in the country, with more than 14,000 students, while North Carolina Central University saw a 7.7% jump in enrollment this fall. “Our public HBCUs are tremendous assets for North Carolina, and they’re bringing in talented students from across the country,” Hans noted. “That’s great news for those schools and for the state’s economy.”

Fayetteville State University has also seen impressive growth, with a 12% increase in students. Back in 2012, they had 6,060 students enrolled, and by 2022, that number had grown to 6,787. N.C. A&T saw its enrollment rise from 10,636 in 2012 to 13,487 in 2022, maintaining its spot as the largest HBCU in the nation.

This upward trend isn’t just happening in North Carolina. Across the country, HBCUs are seeing increased admissions for the Class of 2027. Schools like Fort Valley State, Albany State, Alabama A&M, Clark Atlanta University, and Morgan State have all reported higher enrollment.

Forbes highlighted Howard University, Florida A&M University, and Edward Waters University as standout performers. Howard saw a 12% increase in applications, with 37,000 students vying for 2,500 freshman spots. FAMU admitted 3,877 students with an 18% acceptance rate, while Edward Waters saw a 161% rise in applications since 2019, receiving over 10,000 applications for its freshman class.