Despite a nationwide decline in college enrollments, HBCUs are witnessing a remarkable surge in applications and enrollments. This trend is not only bucking the overall pattern but also highlighting the growing importance and appeal of these institutions, as Forbes highlights in their article, “Why Applications To Historically Black Colleges Are Surging”.

Last school year, numerous HBCUs saw significant increases in admissions and acceptances for the class of 2027. Notable institutions with higher enrollment included Fort Valley State, Albany State, Alabama A&M, Clark Atlanta University, and Morgan State, among others.

In the article, Forbes highlighted Howard University, Florida A&M, and Edward Waters University. Howard University received 37,000 applications for its 2,500 freshman spots, a 12% increase. Florida A&M had 1,939 applications by mid-June and admitted 3,877 students, with an 18% admission rate. Edward Waters saw 10,457 applications for its freshman class, a 161% rise since 2019.

Several factors have contributed to this unprecedented rise in interest and enrollment at HBCUs. One significant driver is increased media attention and endorsements from influential figures and celebrities. Dr. William E. Hudson, Vice President of Student Affairs at FAMU, credits this heightened visibility for the surge in applications. “With influential figures showcasing the success of HBCUs, it's no surprise that students are drawn in,” said Dr. Hudson in an interview with Forbes.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Price, Vice President of Enrollment Management at Edward Waters, told Forbes that increasing student admissions has enhanced the school's reputation and influence, creating a positive feedback loop that attracts even more high-quality applicants in the future.

Another contributing factor, as determined by Forbes, is the heightened awareness and focus on racial justice following the murder of George Floyd in May 2020 and the Supreme Court's decision bar race-conscious admissions in colleges in June 2023. Prospective HBCU students seek to attend institutions that reflect their experiences and where they can be around students who look like them.

“There is a growing recognition of the unique cultural and educational experience that HBCUs offer,” Price told Forbes. “These institutions provide a supportive and nurturing environment where students can thrive academically and personally, surrounded by peers, staff, and faculty who understand their backgrounds and experiences.”

The Forbes article also highlighted recent Florida A&M University graduate Janelle Cotton who is a twin who comes from a family of HBCU alumni. Cotton was involved on campus, joining the Beta Alpha chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated alongside her sister.

From a young age, my twin sister and I always knew we wanted to attend FAMU,” she said to Forbes, “FAMU has truly provided us with the family environment we craved and continues to be a place where we feel at home.”