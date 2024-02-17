Despite a nationwide decline in enrollment, both North Carolina A&T and Fayetteville State University have experienced consistent growth in student numbers from 2012-2022

Amid a national enrollment decline, two North Carolina HBCUs have shown sustained growth over the past decade. North Carolina A&T and Fayetteville State have seen steady enrollment growth per data secured by the National Center for Education Statistics and published recently by North Carolina A&T local affiliate WARL.

According to WARL, the total enrollment of North Carolina's 10 HBCUs has experienced a slight decrease of only 4%. However, over the past decade, HBCU enrollment across the country has declined by 16%. In the same time span, all North Carolina universities decrease in enrollment by 11% decrease.

Six out of the ten HBCUs in North Carolina have experienced larger declines than the national average during that same period.

WARL specifically points out Shaw, which had 2,183 students in 2012m dropped to 1,067 in 2022. Bennett has seen the biggest 10-year decline, with enrollment decreasing by 76% from 2012-2022.

A lot is to be said about North Carolina A&T and Fayetteville State's ability to both grow their student population and retain students. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, North Carolina A&T's enrollment has grown from 10,636 in 2012 to 13,487 in 2022, maintaining its status as the largest HBCU in the nation. The substantial growth occurred under the leadership of Chancellor Harold L. Martin, who is set to retire at the end of the school year.

Meanwhile, Fayetteville State has grown its student population by 12% and has been able to retain its students at a high rate. In 2012, the institution reported 6,060 students, and reported 6,787 students in 2022.

Despite concerning enrollment trends nationwide, Fayetteville State and North Carolina A&T deserve recognition for their impressive student population growth and retention. These institutions exemplify a commitment to delivering quality education and support, which has contributed to their ongoing achievements.