It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a North Texas-Memphis prediction and pick. Find out how to watch North Texas-Memphis.

The last game on the Sunday college hoops schedule is this one. The natural reference point for this game, in terms of betting angles and in terms of getting an overall read on this Memphis team, is the game from several weeks ago on a Sunday afternoon, in which Memphis lost outright at home to Arkansas State. This doesn't mean Memphis is going to lose to North Texas, but there is an obvious and reasonable point to make in conjunction with Memphis versus UNT on a Sunday. Memphis does not consistently take care of business as a home favorite. Memphis has historically not done well when it is expected to win big. Memphis has been tremendous as an underdog and in situations when coach Penny Hardaway can play the disrespect card with his players. When Memphis is in trouble or really needs to prove something, Penny has been outstanding. It's in situations when Memphis is on a roll or is receiving positive publicity when the Tigers often let down their guard. The Arkansas State loss was a perfect example of that. Another example was a home loss to Mississippi State in which the Tigers got steamrolled.

Bettors might want to know about contrary or opposite examples regarding Memphis. One example exists this season: the Ole Miss home game. Memphis busted out to a big lead and won that game decisively. That was an occasion in which Memphis did take charge at home in a game when it was not a huge underdog. Memphis learned its lesson from Mississippi State and applied it against Ole Miss.

Can Memphis go out and not mess around in a game it is expected to win? That is the question we are all asking. There are data points on both sides. The key point for Memphis, which has a lot of Quad 1 and 2 wins on its NCAA Tournament resume, is if the Tigers can act like a mature team and max out their NCAA Tournament seed. If Memphis wants to make a deep run in March, this kind of game against North Texas is the kind of game Memphis needs to win, since Memphis' seed in March might depend on not losing more of these games.

Here are the North Texas-Memphis College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: North Texas-Memphis Odds

North Texas: +8.5 (+100)

Moneyline: +340

Memphis: -8.5 (-122)

Moneyline: -450

Over: 136.5 (-114)

Under: 136.5 (-106)

How to Watch North Texas vs Memphis

Time: 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN

Why North Texas Will Cover The Spread/Win

We all know that Memphis lays down its guard against the opponents it is expected to beat. Will Memphis make the full emotional investment in this game? If you are a bettor, you can't have complete confidence in the Tigers based on what you have seen this season and in the whole Penny Hardaway era in Memphis.

Why Memphis Will Cover The Spread/Win

Memphis began to turn things around against Ole Miss and is not going to get caught looking past North Texas. Moreover, Memphis has players such as Tyrese Hunter and PJ Haggerty who are going to be able to carry this team and prevent a letdown from happening.

Final North Texas-Memphis Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Memphis, but we have no confidence in how this game plays out. Pass.

Final North Texas-Memphis Prediction & Pick: Memphis -8.5