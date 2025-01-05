ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Illinois-Washington prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Illinois-Washington.

There are lots of interesting Big Ten college basketball games on the Sunday slate. This game contains its own considerable amount of intrigue.

Illinois just went to Oregon on Thursday and dealt the Ducks a shocking 109-77 blowout loss. It wasn't a case of one Illinois player going unconscious and destroying an opponent single-handedly. Illinois won with balanced production. Four players scored at least 15 points and six scored at least 11 points. That's a lot of balance and quality. Illinois shot over 57 percent from the field and hit over 50 percent of its 3-pointers, making 16 of 29. Illinois scored 45 points in the first half — which is really good — and then hit the stratosphere by scoring 64 points in the second half. It was an awesome, overwhelming display for a team which has a lot of talent but has let winnable games get away versus No. 1 Tennessee — when it lost at the very end — and against Northwestern. With just a little more consistency, Illinois could become a Big Ten title contender. Winning this game in Seattle against the Washington Huskies would move Illinois closer to that goal.

Washington had been having a brutal season heading into this past Thursday's home game versus Maryland. The Huskies were whacked by lowly Seattle University. They weren't even competitive in that game against a small-conference opponent which — in the past week — lost to unheralded Nicholls State at home. Washington failed to take advantage of most of its other opportunities to get high-profile wins in the nonconference portion of its schedule. First-year head coach Danny Sprinkle has struggled with this roster. The former Utah State coach has faced a large adjustment by going from the Mountain West to the Big Ten. It is not an easy transition to make. However, signs of improvement might finally be emerging for this team.

UW was down eight to Maryland early in the second half, but it showed it could take a punch and fight back. The Huskies rallied, caught the Terps, and then passed them. Washington beat Maryland and gave itself the burst of hope it needed for this season. Now we get to see if UW can build even more on its notable achievement.

Why Illinois Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Illini could not have played much better than they did versus Oregon. This is a confident, in-form team which was ready for Oregon the other night. If Illinois can obliterate Oregon on the road, it can certainly do the same against Washington. Illinois doesn't have to exactly replicate that moment, either. Illinois could beat Washington by 22 fewer points than it beat Oregon (32 minus 22 equals 10) and still cover the spread versus Washington. That is an eye-opener.

Why Washington Will Cover The Spread/Win

Washington is confident after its comeback win over Maryland. The Huskies can carry that Thursday game into this weekend home game versus Illinois, which is due for shooting regression after being nearly flawless on Thursday versus Oregon. It's unlikely that Illinois will be white hot for two consecutive games. This is the cool-down game for the Illini.

Final Illinois-Washington Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Washington, but Illinois could be special this season. We think you should pass on this game.

Final Illinois-Washington Prediction & Pick: Washington +9.5