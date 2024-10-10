ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is MACtion on a Saturday as Northern Illinois visits Bowling Green. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Northern Illinois-Bowling Green prediction and pick.

Northern Illinois comes into the year sitting at 2-3 on the year. They opened up with a win over Western Illinois before hitting a game-winning field goal with 31 seconds left in the game to upset Notre Dame. They would lose back-to-back games from there. They fell in overtime to Buffalo before losing to North Carolina State 24-17. They would rebound last time out, besting UMass 34-30.

Bowling Green comes in sitting at 2-3 on the year. They opened the year with a win over Fordham but then would lose close games. They held a half-time lead over Penn State but would fall 34-27. They then had a close game against Texas A&M. Bowling Green would be down 13-3 at the half, but make it a 20-17 game going into the fourth. Still, they would lose 26-20. Bowling Green would then have the 27-23 lead against Old Dominion last in the fourth quarter. Still, they allowed a touchdown with 24 seconds left to fall 30-27. Last week, they would face Akron. Bowling Green led 17-10 at the half, but the game would be tied in the fourth quarter. Bowling Green scored with 2:39 left in the game and would take the 27-20 victory.

Here are the FIU-Liberty College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Northern Illinois-Bowling Green Odds

Northern Illinois: +2.5 (+102)

Moneyline: +122

Bowling Green: -2.5 (-124)

Moneyline: -146

Over: 47.5 (-110)

Under: 47.5 (-110)

How to Watch Northern Illinois vs. Bowling Green

Time: 3:30 PM ET/ 12:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Northern Illinois Could Cover The Spread/Win

Ethan Hampton has led the way for the Northern Illinois offense. He has completed 70 of 120 passes this year for 913 yards. He has also thrown eight touchdown passes while having four interceptions. Further, he has been sacked five times this year while running for 90 yards. and a score. His top weapon has been Antario Brown. Brown leads the team with 87 rushes for 401 yards and two touchdowns. He has also brought in eight receptions for 204 yards and a score.

Also solid in the receiving game is Grayson Barnes, the tight end. He has 13 catches for 147 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Trayvon Rudolph has seven receptions for 119 yards and a score. Finally, Cam Thompson has nine receptions for 129 yards and two touchdowns. Gavin Williams has also been solid this year. He has 60 carries for 307 yards this year.

The Northern Illinois defense has been solid this year. They are 27th in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while sitting sixth in opponent yards per game. They are tenth against the rush, and tenth against the pass. Roy Williams has been solid this year. He is fourth on the team in tackles while also having 3.5 sacks this year. Further, Christian Fuhrman is second on the team in tackles, while having a pass breakup and an interception this year.

Why Bowling Green Could Cover The Spread/Win

Connor Bazelak leads the way for Bowling Green. He has completed 111 of 163 passes this year for 1,283 yards and five touchdowns. Still, he has thrown four interceptions this year. Bazelak has been sacked eight times but has run in a touchdown.

Bazelak’s top target this year has been tight end Harold Fannin Jr. He has 46 receptions for 676 yards and four touchdowns. He is also averaging 14.7 yards per reception. Malcolm Johnson Jr has also been solid. He has 22 receptions for 203 yards this year and a score. Finally, runningback Jamal Johnson has 13 receptions for 107 yards this year. Johnson has run for 58 yards as well on the ground with a touchdown. Terion Stewart has led the ground game. He has 47 carries for 270 yards and four touchdowns. Jaison Patterson has also run 53 times for 302 yards and three scores.

Bowling Green is 77th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 69th in opponent yards per game. They are 104th against the run while sitting 26th against the pass. Charles Rosser has been solid this year. He is fourth on the team in tackles, while also having 4.5 sacks. Furthermore, he has forced a fumble. Meanwhile, Anthony Hawkins is fifth on the team in tackles but has three sacks on the year. Finally, Jacorey Benjamin has four pass breakups and an interception this year.

Final Northern Illinois-Bowling Green Prediction & Pick

Bowling Green is favored in terms of odds against Northern Illinois. Still, the Northern Illinois defense has been great this year. They are going to be able to slow down Connor Bazelak in this one. Further, Bowling Green has struggled against the run. Northern Illinois is 18th in the nation in rushing yards per game and ninth in the percentage of plays that are running plays. Northern Illinois is 2-2-1 against the spread this year, but they have not lost against the spread as an underdog. Meanwhile, Bowling Green is 1-2 against the spread as a favorite, with the only win being Fordham. These trends continue in this one. Take Northern Illinois.

