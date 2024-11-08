ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Northern Kentucky Norse (0-1) take on the No. 14 Purdue Boilermakers (1-0) Friday night. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Northern Kentucky-Purdue prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Northern Kentucky-Purdue College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Northern Kentucky-Purdue Odds

Northern Kentucky: +19.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +1600

Purdue: -19.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -4500

Over: 147.5 (-114)

Under: 147.5 (-106)

How to Watch Northern Kentucky vs. Purdue

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: BIG+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Northern Kentucky Will Cover The Spread/Win

Purdue was good in the first game, but they did have their own struggles. Purdue turned the ball over 16 times, and allowed their opponent to record 10 steals. Northern Kentucky has to stay strong on defense. Purdue is good, so being able to force all those turnovers is going to be important. If the Norse play well on defense, they will cover the spread.

Northern Kentucky needs to stay out of foul trouble, as well. Purdue was able to shoot 27 free throws in their first game. Now, Purdue only made 17 of those free throws, but it is not easy to win when your opponent gets to the free throw line that much. As long Northern Kentucky stays out of foul trouble, there is going to be a good chance they cover the spread.

Northern Kentucky really struggled to score in the paint in their opener. Now, that might not be their game, but it has to be on Friday. Purdue allowed 46 points in the paint in their first game, so they struggle to guard down low. Whether it is beating a man off the dribble, or playing through a big man, the Norse have to score more points from close range. If they can do more damage from closer to the rim, they will be in good position to cover the spread.

Why Purdue Will Cover The Spread/Win

Purdue is straight up the better team. They did lose some player to the draft, but Purdue has been at least a five seed in the NCAA tournament for eight straight years. Purdue does have returners from last years team, though. Fletcher Loyer, Trey Kaufmann-Renn, and Braden Smith lead the team. Purdue has the experience to continue to be good, and they should be able to beat Northern Kentucky because of it.

Braden Smith was incredible in their first game. Purdue put up 90 points, and Smith was the facilitator for a lot of them. He had 12 points in the game, grabbed eight rebounds, and he dished out an incredible 15 assists in the win. Smith does it all, and he is going to continue being a leader on Friday night. If he can have another good game, Purdue will cover the spread.

In game one, Northern Kentucky really struggled to take care of the ball. They turned it over 22 times in their loss to Florida State, and they did not shoot the ball well. If you are going to turn the ball over that much, you have to be able to hit your shots when taken. I am not expecting the Norse to be much better in this game. Purdue should be able to force turnovers, and keep Northern Kentucky to a lower score, which will help them cover the spread.

Final Northern Kentucky-Purdue Prediction & Pick

Purdue is the better team, and I think they are going to blow out Northern Kentucky on Friday. I will take Purdue to cover the spread.

Final Northern Kentucky-Purdue Prediction & Pick: Purdue -19.5 (-120)