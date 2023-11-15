Northwestern is expected to hire interim football head coach David Braun as the permanent coach of the program.

Northwestern is expected to hire interim head coach David Braun as the school's permanent head football coach, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN.

David Braun took over the Northwestern football program when it was in turmoil after Pat Fitzgerald was dismissed due to a hazing scandal. Since then, Braun has done an incredible job with the program, leading them to a 5-5 record after a 1-11 season in 2022.

Northwestern football's five wins have come against UTEP, Minnesota, Howard, Maryland and Wisconsin. There are two games remaining on the regular season schedule, the first being against Purdue at home, and the finale being on the road against Illinois. If Braun's team is able to win one of the two, they will become bowl eligible in a season that no one expected it.

It would be one of the best stories in college football for Braun to lead Northwestern to a bowl this season, and for him to earn a full-time coaching job with the school as a result. One of those two things have happened, and now Braun will just have to get one more win to make the second happen. It will be interesting to see if Northwestern football can beat either Purdue or Illinois to make that happen.

There was some curiosity as to who would be the next to be head coach at Northwestern, and how the coaching search would go in the offseason, but Braun has done enough for the school to trust him to lead the program into the future.