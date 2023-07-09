Amid the hazing allegations thrown at head coach Pat Fitzgerald and his Northwestern football program, the Wildcats have released a statement with regards to the issue. The team not only denied the accusations and called them “exaggerated and twisted,” but it also highlighted the innocence of Fitzgerald and his involvement in the said matter.

For those who missed it, Fitzgerald has been suspended for two weeks starting Friday after an investigation into the team's alleged hazing incidents that were brought forward by former Wildcats players. Details about the hazing allegations have since emerged, with one player describing them as “vile” and “inhumane behavior.”

In the wake of Fitzgerald's suspension, however, the Northwestern football program claimed that the “fabrications have been made with the intention of harming our program.”

“Northwestern Football players DO NOT tolerate hazing. We want to reiterate that as representatives of the Northwestern Football program, we do not tolerate hazing in any form. Hazing goes against our values of respect, integrity, and personal growth. We are committed to fostering a supportive and inclusive environment that promotes the well-being and development of every individual on our team,” the Wildcats said in the statement.

“… We firmly deny the validity of these accusations and stand united in our assertion that they do not reflect the true character of our team.”

When it comes Pat Fitzgerald's role in the alleged hazing incidents, the team backed up the coach's recent claim that he only learned about such incidents when an independent investigation was made at the end of the 2022 season.

“It is crucial to note that our Head Coach, Pat Fitzgerald, was not involved in any of the alleged incidents in any way, shape, or form. Coach Fitzgerald had no knowledge of these allegations until they were brought to his attention during the investigation. Throughout his tenure, Coach Fitzgerald has consistently prioritized the well-being and development of his players, and we stand behind him in his unwavering commitment to our team,” the statement furthered.

Here's Northwestern football's full statement on the hazing allegations, via Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.

Statement from Northwestern’s entire team pushing back against the allegations of hazing, which they call “exaggerated and twisted.” They also say coach Pat Fitzgerald had no knowledge or involvement in the allegations. pic.twitter.com/lMOAgCe0EB — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) July 9, 2023

It remains to be seen what Northwestern University will do in light of the recent developments. Many people have called for the school to fire Fitzgerald, especially after the release of the graphic details of the incident, though it seems no final decision have been made on that front.

Sure enough, however, the hazing allegation is not a good look for the program. It can also very well affect the team's future recruitments given the massive damage in their reputation that it has caused.