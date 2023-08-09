The Northwestern football hazing scandal has shocked the college football community over the past month and brought to light the hazing, racism, and degrading behavior that infiltrated the organization. Former head coach Pat Fitzgerald was allegedly knowledgeable of the hazing for years and actively encouraged it, resulting in his firing on July 10 after 17 years.

Fitzgerald has vehemently denied the accusations and is seeking legal action of his own. Amid the allegations, investigations, and lawsuits pending, several Wildcats football coaches and staffers are raising eyebrows after wearing shirts with disgraced former coach Pat Fitzgerald's old jersey number at practice Wednesday.

The coaches and staffers, including offensive coordinator Mike Bajakian, donned the shirts with Fitzgerald's old number “51” with the words “Cats Against the World” per Bradley Locker of the Northwestern Medill School of Journalism. The shirts seem like a message of support for former coach Pat Fitzgerald, by using both Fitzgerald's old number and the “Cats Against the World” slogan, referring to the team's mascot.

A clear shot of the "Cats Against the World" shirt that some Northwestern coaches/staff members were wearing at practice, with Pat Fitzgerald's old jersey #51 on them (as @Bradley_Locker first noted)@cbschicago pic.twitter.com/3fvnc0GEND — Matt Zahn (@mattzahnsports) August 9, 2023

While it's unclear how the organization of these shirts was brought to life, Locker also reported, “Over the last few weeks, I reached out to the company that made these shirts, which were circulated by players on social media and available to buy until July 31. The company would not disclose if any Northwestern players/team members were involved in their creation.”

The shirts immediately came off as tone-deaf to many across the media. CBS Sports broadcaster Chris Williamson was one of many who reacted to the shirts saying, “this problem runs very very deep.”

This problem runs very very deep. https://t.co/m7a4yy5qhD — Chris Williamson (@CWilliamson44) August 9, 2023

In Indianapolis, David Braun made it clear that the team was going to treat the situation as "adversity" to overcome, rather than as a call to clean up the program. These shirts sure reflect that mentality. https://t.co/8ne2yx1k6n — James Neveau (@JamesNeveau) August 9, 2023

An alarming lack of self-awareness by adults at Northwestern. There are Northwestern players coping with the hazing and sexual harassment that was rampant at Northwestern under Pat Fitzgerald, and their coordinator, position coach, etc. is wearing a shirt glorifying Fitzgerald https://t.co/hhFnpzbFCn — College Football Watcher (@CFBWatcher) August 9, 2023

The Northwestern players are set to speak to the media later today for the first time since the scandal broke the news. It will be interesting to see if any players speak out about the shirts.