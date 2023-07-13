Northwestern football has been in the news for all the wrong reasons lately. Following reports that there was significant hazing being ignored by the program's leaders and racism-based allegations against head coach Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern fired Fitzgerald after his 17 seasons with the team.

The Wildcats are on the hunt for their next head coach and could have their eyes set on a former national championship-winning sideline leader. Former LSU and Ole Miss head coach Ed Orgeron's name has been floated around for the Northwestern vacancy and “would have interest” in the job according to Bradley Locker.

That report was quickly refuted by Bruce Feldman, who said he spoke directly with Orgeron and that the 61-year-old is not interested in the job and has not heard from anyone at Northwestern.

Orgeron last coached at LSU in 2021, the second of back-t0-back disappointing seasons for the Tigers. After having a perfect 15-0 season and winning the College Football Playoff in 2019, LSU went 5-5 in 2020 and 6-6 in 2021, leading to Orgeron parting ways with the program. Overall, Orgeron owns a 67-47 record in 10 seasons as a head coach.

Bringing in Orgeron would be a splash hire for Northwestern, a program that won four games across the last two seasons. Orgeron would definitely sell tickets and has the recruiting chops to bring in some high-profile players into the program.

It's unclear where Northwestern football will decide to go in terms of its next head coach, though it appears it would be a long shot to hire Ed Orgeron if the school is interested. Defensive coordinator David Braun will be the acting head coach while Northwestern searches for its new leader.