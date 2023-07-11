Pat Fitzgerald was booted from Northwestern football after multiple alleged cases of hazing on the team. The Wildcats coach failed to act on his duty and regulate the players' behavior off the field. Their administration is now on the hunt for a new coach as David Braun oversees the position for a while.

Northwestern football is eyeing to have David Braun fix the program and the hazing that has been happening inside. He has a great resume even before working with Pat Fitzgerald. He notably won FCS coordinator of the year at North Dakota State, per Pete Thamel of ESPN.

Their new man at the helm seems to be capable of addressing these issues. More than that, he is also a great defensive-minded coach that will help them excel in the Big 10 conference

All of this came after a lot of concerned parties issued their grievances about abuse inside the team. The Wildcats administration was quick to put out a statement and take action.

“The decision comes after a difficult and complex evaluation of my original discipline decision imposed last week on Coach Fitzgerald for his failure to know and prevent significant hazing in the football program. Over the last 72 hours, I have spent a great deal of time in thought and in discussions with people who love our University,” President Michael Schill wrote in a statement.

A lot is riding on the hands of David Braun. As recruitment season comes to its peak, Northwestern football may have a hard time landing commitments or even dealing with some players revoking their promises. It will be a tough couple of months filled with investigations and drama within the team.